‘Pal, you’re a hero’: Chris Evans sends heartwarming video to 6-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack

"What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother."

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
July 16, 2020 | 10:59 AM

As a member of The Avengers, Captain America has a lot of superhero friends. But he’s always happy to bring another hero into the fold.

Sudbury native Chris Evans sent a heartwarming video to 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who suffered numerous injuries after saving his younger sister from a dog attack, according to his family.

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Walker, first shared the boy’s story on Instagram on July 12, saying that the Wyoming child needed around 90 stitches after stepping in front of a charging dog on July 9.

“He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister,” Walker wrote. “He later said, ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’ He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Walker posted a video of Bridger and his sister watching a video from Evans, complete with Bridger in a Captain America suit.

“I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said in the video. “What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans also said he would send Bridger an official Captain America shield for his heroics, saying “you deserve it.”

Evans wasn’t the only celebrity to praise the 6-year-old’s bravery.

Actress Anne Hathaway praised Bridger on Instagram, writing, “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.”

The family also told CNN that superhero actors Mark Ruffalo (“The Incredible Hulk”), Tom Holland (“Spider-Man”), Hugh Jackman (“Wolverine”), Zachary Levi (“Shazam”), and “Avengers” directors the Russo brothers were among others who had reached out to them.

Evans concluded his video by wishing Bridger well in his recovery.

“Keep being the man you are. We need people like you,” Evans said. “Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that could slow you down.”

Advertisement

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Chris Evans Celebs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
I want him to take some initiative July 16, 2020 | 8:59 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Beer
Samuel Adams closes Faneuil Hall tap room, citing 'out-of-state visitors' July 15, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett and Adam Sandler team up to produce new series based on '80s 'shoplifting crew' July 15, 2020 | 1:53 PM
US actor Nick Cannon looks on as he joins a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic conspiracy theories' in recent podcast July 15, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Love Letters
I want to be with my best friend’s brother July 15, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Sen. Ed Markey and actor Chris Evans.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans has a new website aimed at getting Americans more involved in the political process July 14, 2020 | 2:29 PM
TV
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing With the Stars' July 14, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Love Letters
I feel like I’m posting to prove something to him July 14, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Olivia Culpo
Celebs
Olivia Culpo is one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue July 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Nicole Thea
Nicole Thea, 24-year-old YouTube star who chronicled her pregnancy, dies along with unborn son July 13, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Love Letters
It’s a tough time to be single in a new city July 13, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Actress Kelly Preston poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Gotti' at the 2018 international film festival in Cannes.
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57 July 13, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Turnstyle studio
REOPENING ISSUES
Fitness studios are allowed to open in Phase 3, but several will remain closed. Here's why. July 12, 2020 | 2:12 PM
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions on Saturday, July 11, 2020, shows the front of an unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game that has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades earlier.
Video Games
Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000 July 12, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Boston Children's Museum Photo credit: Les Veilleux 30tops
Local
The Boston Children’s Museum released its plan for reopening. Here’s what you should know. July 11, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Guests enter the Magic Kingdom during the first day of reopening at Walt Disney World, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney
Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida July 11, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Beckham
David Beckham's son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz July 11, 2020 | 12:51 PM
The NEAQ posted a virtual visit to whale watch in Stellwagen Bank on their Facebook page.
Virtual Whale Watch
Go virtual whale watching with the NEAQ this weekend, ahead of Boston Harbor Cruises' return July 11, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Suffolk Downs.
Movies
50 years later, a drive-in movie theater returns to Suffolk Downs July 10, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Love Letters
He won’t dump me July 10, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Love Letters
I feel bad about breaking up with her July 9, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Disney+
How many people saw 'Hamilton'? For now, that's a secret. July 8, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Longtime M.I.T. professor and renowned polemicist Noam Chomsky.
CANCEL CULTURE
Letter signed by J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky warning of stifled free speech draws mixed reviews July 8, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I want this long-distance relationship to be serious July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
BOSTON, MA - 6/24/2014: Adult Little Blue Penguins on exhibit at the New England Aquarium. Baby penguins that have recently hatched at the New England Aquarium and the biologists who lead a team that have been very successful in breeding penguins and helping sustain some of the endangered populations around the world. The baby penguins getting weighed, being fed and chilling with their parents outside of the actual habitat, since they are newborn. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC babypenguins(1)
Phase 3
Here’s when Boston-area museums, movie theaters, and cultural institutions will reopen July 7, 2020 | 1:22 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Johnny Depp arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand on July 7, 2020 in London, England. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp
At libel trial, Johnny Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim July 7, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Love Letters
I’m married, but still thinking about my work crush July 7, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Charlie Daniels
Music
Charlie Daniels, who bridged country and rock, dies at 83 July 6, 2020 | 8:28 PM
A drive-by birthday parade nearly a month ago for Gavin Brennan of Dedham, who celebrated his seventh birthday and successfully completing cancer treatment at Children's Hospital/Dana Farber.
Community
How I've noticed my community change during the pandemic July 6, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Love Letters
My friend’s boyfriend kissed me July 6, 2020 | 9:01 AM