Patriots and Celtics players expressed their grief over Chadwick Boseman’s death
Boseman played King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther" and Jackie Robinson in "42," among other roles.
Local professional athletes took to social media to convey their sadness after actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, died Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman, who played King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” among other roles, had a lasting effect on many in the sports world and beyond.
Here’s how Patriots and Celtics players reacted to the news.
I have to get off social media after hearing that news. 😢
This is much. #ripchadwickboseman
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 29, 2020
🙏🏾 Rip
— Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) August 29, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/lj78xTvtah
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 29, 2020
RIP Chadwick Boseman 😪
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 29, 2020
RIP🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/jf9buh9wVW
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) August 29, 2020
Bro I’m sick.
— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) August 29, 2020
man WHAT… rest in peace king🖤 https://t.co/5QsFkUs2g5
— Damien Harris (@DHx34) August 29, 2020
RIP legend ❤️🙏🏽😓 https://t.co/j2yLUjzrVB
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 29, 2020
R.I.P 😔💔✊🏾
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 29, 2020
