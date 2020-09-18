A new pop-up drive-in movie theater is now open in Roxbury

With fall arriving soon, many drive-in movie theaters are winding down for the season. In the case of a new pop-up drive-in theater in Roxbury, the season is just getting started.

Nubian Summer Drive-In, a collaboration between the City of Boston and multiple area organizations, including the Grove Hall Neighborhood Development Corporation, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, with city leaders like Mayor Marty Walsh and Suffolk Country District Attorney Rachael Rollins among those attending.

The drive-in, located in a former MBTA bus yard at 2565 Washington St. in Roxbury, features a 40-foot screen that will be used for movies, NFL and NBA games, concerts, and trivia nights.

Advertisement

The theater will be open through mid-October, weather permitting, showing movies like “Life,” “Us,” and “The Great Debaters.” Standard admission is $20 per car, while Saturday nights, dubbed Family Night, offer free admission.

“So many people in our community are used to going to a host of different festivals and outdoor events in the summer,” Grove Hall NDC executive director Virginia Morrison said in a press release. “We knew cabin fever is real so we decided to do something to provide a fun, safe, COVID-19 compliant activity.”

The drive-in also features a 50-person beer garden courtesy District 7 Tavern and its owner, Royal Smith, the founder of the Black Hospitality Group.

“Our beer garden creates a COVID-19 safe lounging and meeting space to grab a drink and a light meal,” Smith said in the press release, calling the partnership “a perfect match.”

A full list of upcoming films is available on the Nubian Drive-In website.