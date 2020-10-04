Watch Chris Rock’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ opening monologue

Chris Rock was firing on all cylinders during the opening monologue of the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere, rattling off jokes about President Donald Trump, former vice president Joe Biden, and the live audience at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

Rock led off his monologue with a nod to Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis.

“President Trump is in the hospital from COVID,” Rock said. “And I just want to say, my heart goes out to COVID.”

Rock then thanked the live audience at “Saturday Night Live,” which was smaller than usual and comprised solely of first responders.

“They’re so good, we let people die tonight so they can see a show,” Rock joked.

Rock then moved onto politics in general, saying he thought Biden should be the “last president ever,” and that Americans needed to come up with a new system of governance.

“I mean, what job do you have for four years, no matter what?” Rock said. “Show me one job. Like, if you hired a cook, and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and go, ‘Well, he’s got a four-year deal.'”

After a few more minutes of jokes, Rock ended with a quote from the late novelist James Baldwin.

“Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed until it’s faced,” Rock said.