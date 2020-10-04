Here’s how ‘Weekend Update’ handled Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

"A lot of people on both sides are saying there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus. [...] And those people are obviously wrong."

October 4, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” only had a couple of days before its season premiere to adjust to the fact that President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus. But “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che gave it their best shot.

Both Jost and Che danced around the news initially, with Che starting a joke about Trump being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past and future, before cutting it short and saying “this is weird.”

Eventually, Che concluded that despite what some have said, it is funny that the president has COVID-19.

“A lot of people on both sides are saying there’s nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus, even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus,” Che said. “And those people are obviously wrong. There’s a lot funny about this.”

“Maybe not from a moral standpoint. But mathematically, if you were constructing a joke, this is all the ingredients you need,” Che continued. “The problem is it’s almost too funny. It would be like if I was making fun of people who wear belts, and then my pants fell down.”

