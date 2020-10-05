John Oliver reacts to Trump’s ‘utterly inevitable’ COVID-19 diagnosis, predicts election mayhem in November

"So many of the decisions that Trump and those around him made this week look absolutely appalling in hindsight."

October 5, 2020 | 12:19 PM

Before John Oliver jumped into a lengthy segment about elections on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” he took a moment to react to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and what he called the “utterly infuriating” carelessness of GOP officials who attended the White House event where Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The HBO host said that hearing the news of Trump’s diagnosis felt both “shocking and utterly inevitable,” and chastised attendees for their lack of masks and social distancing.

“There is something utterly infuriating about watching them hugging each other when many in this country haven’t seen their families for months or have died alone in a hospital,” Oliver said. “And it’s not just that they’re putting themselves at risk. More importantly, it’s that they’re risking infecting others. The thing about a highly contagious virus is your recklessness could end up killing someone you never meet.”

From there, Oliver discussed the upcoming presidential election, starting by debunking stories that Trump has cited regarding voter fraud. Oliver did note, however, that numerous states controlled by GOP lawmakers have already begun to enact policies that look to invalidate mail-in votes or make the voting process more difficult.

With that in mind, Oliver suggested numerous ways to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted correctly, including using an online ballot tracker provided by your state.

“This election is already very different from all those before it, so we all need to be on top of not only our own voting plans, but making sure our friends and family are on top of theirs as well,” Oliver said. “Because I have to say: If your plan is to just sit back and expect the system to magically work itself out and that [Trump] will have a three-quarter life crisis and suddenly turn into a good loser, I’m sorry to tell you, that is simply a bad idea.”

