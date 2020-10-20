You could win a chance to eat lunch with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (when it’s safe to travel again)

Need something to look forward to on the other side of the pandemic? How about the possibility of grabbing lunch with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?

Fundraising platform Omaze is raffling off a lunch date with the duo in Los Angeles when it’s safe to travel again, with the money used to purchase entries going to Damon and Affleck’s charities of choice.

“Pack your bags and drop your r’s, because you’ve scored lunch with two best buds from Boston — Matt Damon and Ben Affleck!” the campaign reads. “They grew up together. They won an Oscar together. And now their next big project will be getting to know YOU over lunch. How do you like them apples?”

One lucky winner (and a guest) would be given a trip to Los Angeles, with flight and hotel fare covered, as well as a lunch date with the Cambridge natives.

Donating $10 gets you 100 entries into the contest, with larger donations earning additional entries. (You can also enter the contest once without donating any money.) Donations will benefit to Water.org, the non-profit Damon co-founded in 2009 dedicated to bringing clean water and sanitation to the world, and the Eastern Congo Initiative, co-founded by Affleck in 2010 and billing itself as the “first U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

The pair have used Omaze to help raise money for their charities several times in the past, even adding Tom Brady to the mix in a 2016 campaign.

You can enter the contest through Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by visiting the Omaze website.