You could win a chance to eat lunch with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (when it’s safe to travel again)

The duo are auctioning off a trip to LA through fundraising platform Omaze.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
October 20, 2020 | 1:53 PM

Need something to look forward to on the other side of the pandemic? How about the possibility of grabbing lunch with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?

Fundraising platform Omaze is raffling off a lunch date with the duo in Los Angeles when it’s safe to travel again, with the money used to purchase entries going to Damon and Affleck’s charities of choice.

“Pack your bags and drop your r’s, because you’ve scored lunch with two best buds from Boston — Matt Damon and Ben Affleck!” the campaign reads. “They grew up together. They won an Oscar together. And now their next big project will be getting to know YOU over lunch. How do you like them apples?”

Advertisement

One lucky winner (and a guest) would be given a trip to Los Angeles, with flight and hotel fare covered, as well as a lunch date with the Cambridge natives.

Donating $10 gets you 100 entries into the contest, with larger donations earning additional entries. (You can also enter the contest once without donating any money.) Donations will benefit to Water.org, the non-profit Damon co-founded in 2009 dedicated to bringing clean water and sanitation to the world, and the Eastern Congo Initiative, co-founded by Affleck in 2010 and billing itself as the “first U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

The pair have used Omaze to help raise money for their charities several times in the past, even adding Tom Brady to the mix in a 2016 campaign.

You can enter the contest through Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by visiting the Omaze website.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Ben Affleck Matt Damon Movies

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, laughs during a press conference on Nov. 18, 1998. Redford, a filmmaker, activist, and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
James Redford
Robert Redford's son, James, dies at 58 October 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Love Letters
He deleted his phone log and texts October 20, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Actor Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday. He said he understands the disease is serious and expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and medical team.
Entertainment
Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis October 19, 2020 | 10:01 PM
SCARY MOVIES
Survey: Tell us your favorite terrible Halloween movies October 19, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Danbury, Connecticut mayor Mark Boughton and comedian John Oliver at the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.
TV
John Oliver visited Connecticut to unveil the sewage plant named after him October 19, 2020 | 2:36 PM
TV
John Oliver blasts Trump's decision to pull out of the WHO October 19, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Love Letters
Are we too young for this kind of relationship? October 19, 2020 | 8:55 AM
TV
'Weekend Update' throws NBC and Donald Trump under the bus in one joke October 18, 2020 | 1:44 AM
TV
'SNL' lampoons Joe Biden and Donald Trump's dueling town halls in cold open October 18, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Liam Neeson stars as “Tom Carter” in director Mark Williams’ HONEST THIEF, an Open Road Films release. Credit : Open Road Films
Filmed Here
What critics think of 'Honest Thief,' Liam Neeson's Boston-based action movie October 16, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops Holiday Pops concert on December 4, 2013. Photo credit: Stu Rosner -- 03soldierscarol
Music
BSO cancels Holiday Pops series due to COVID-19 October 16, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Love Letters
I need more than a ‘good morning’ text October 16, 2020 | 8:56 AM
'Ready, Santa'
Want to bid on Rudolph from the 1964 Christmas TV special? October 15, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Liam Neeson stars as “Tom Carter” in director Mark Williams’ HONEST THIEF, an Open Road Films release. Credit : Open Road Films
Movies
Liam Neeson: Filming in Worcester felt like 'being back home in Northern Ireland' October 15, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Celeste Sloman
Sarah Cooper
Sarah Cooper became famous mocking President Trump, but she'll be just fine if he loses October 15, 2020 | 12:37 PM
07/26/2018 CAMBRIDGE, MA Co-owners Conor Dennehy (cq) (left) and Danielle Ayer (cq) at Talulla (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Book Club
Book Club: What it’s like to run a restaurant and parent a toddler in a pandemic October 15, 2020 | 11:15 AM
From left to right, top to bottom: Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan.
Netflix
A star-studded Netflix movie begins filming in Boston next month October 15, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Love Letters
He wants me back … as a friend October 15, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Peter DuBois, shown in 2013.
Peter DuBois
Huntington Theatre artistic leader resigns after inquiry prompted by staff complaints October 14, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Boston, MA - 09/09/20 - The Cabot Testing Center on the campus of Northeastern University during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Opinion
What it’s like to be tested for COVID-19 at Northeastern October 14, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Love Letters
Having trouble with my stepchildren October 14, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Actress Conchata Ferrell
TV
‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77 October 13, 2020 | 6:52 PM
The new iPhones are equipped with technology for use with faster 5G wireless networks. (Apple via AP)
IPHONE
It's official, Apple's iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities is here October 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Virgie, an overseas Filipino worker, posing at the entrance of the Bethune House shelter in Hong Kong on Feb. 12, 2020.
Books
'Everyone is grieving on some level': Author Grace Talusan writes about the life of an essential worker October 13, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Love Letters
Can I reach out to someone who ghosted me? October 13, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Love Letters
Don’t settle for the first person you meet? October 12, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Jordan Strauss
ANNIE MURPHY
'Schitt’s Creek' star Annie Murphy stops by Cheers October 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
TV
Watch Bill Burr's controversial 'Saturday Night Live' monologue October 11, 2020 | 2:32 AM
TV
'SNL' took aim at 'real Bostonians' with fake Sam Adams commercial October 11, 2020 | 1:55 AM
TV
'SNL' and Jim Carrey got very weird with a joke about the fly on Mike Pence's head October 11, 2020 | 1:39 AM