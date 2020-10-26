Send us your best all-time, most clever, creative, or hilarious Halloween costume

Which spooky season look was better than all the rest? Show us.

This file photo shows Andromeda Lammott, and her mother Vignette Lammott, trick or treating in Gloucester.
This file photo shows Andromeda Lammott, and her mother Vignette Lammott, trick or treating in Gloucester. –(Josh Reynolds /The Boston Globe)
By
October 26, 2020 | 12:50 PM

Halloween will hit differently this year, as more people stay home from parties to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and trick-or-treaters will be fewer and far between as towns implement restrictions with parents re-imagining the holiday with social distancing guidelines in mind.

This year’s changes don’t mean the opportunity to impress your friends and family with a spooky, stunning, or hilarious Halloween costume won’t present itself.

This 2017 photo shows Brian Sims of the Salem Black Hat Society performing for crowd at the annual Salem Halloween Celebration. —(Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff)

Whether it’s over Zoom or FaceTime, just for Instagram, or for a small group of people to see in person, it’s still the one time a year to transform into something ghastly, ghoulish, or inspired in exchange for sweet treats. Plus, it’ll be a bonus if your costume already has a built-in mask.

In 2018, Dan Lavoie patrolled Essex Street on the day before Halloween in Salem. —(Lane Turner / Globe Staff)
While some are still thinking of costume ideas, we are looking to reminisce on some of the past’s greatest costumes. We want to know what your best Halloween costume of all-time was. Perhaps you spent hours perfecting the makeup or build of a home-made getup? Maybe you honed in on a hilarious local or pop culture moment that made the entire party wheeze with laughter once you arrived? Maybe your sister surprised you by texting a picture of her dressed convincingly as Bernie Sanders and you nearly choked on a bagel laughing.

Taylor Mortell sent a selfie dressed as Bernie Sanders in 2016. —(Photo courtesy of Taylor Mortell)

Perhaps you had a classic, favorite costume you repeatedly wore as your signature look because it was just too good to give up? Whatever the costume situation, we want to see the greatest hits.

Send a photo of your costume and a description of what you’re dressed as to maddie.mortell@boston.com, and we’ll publish photos of Boston.com reader’s best Halloween looks. Need some inspiration? Here’s last year’s list.

TOPICS: Entertainment Readers Weigh In Halloween

