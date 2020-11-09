‘Jeopardy!’ pays heartfelt tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday’s episode

"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family."

Carol Kaelson/Photographer
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. –Carol Kaelson/Photographer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
November 9, 2020

Related Links

Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” featured an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek following the longtime host’s death at his Los Angeles home on Sunday.

The show opened with a statement from “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, who called Trebek’s passing an “enormous loss.”

“Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek,” Richards said. “This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans.

“He loved this show, and everything it stood for,” Richards continued. “In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family. We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That’s what he wanted.

Advertisement

“On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’: Thank you for everything, Alex,” Richards concluded, before the camera cut to a silent, empty set.

Trebek, who was 80 years old when he passed away Sunday morning, announced in March 2019 that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the diagnosis, Trebek continued filming new episodes of the show he had hosted since 1984 up until Oct. 29.

The final episode in Trebek’s run as host will air on Dec. 25.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Oliver
TV
John Oliver takes another shot at Donald Trump following election loss November 9, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Love Letters
Small-town dating is not a Hallmark movie November 9, 2020 | 9:04 AM
.
'Party for 1'
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence runs through Boston’s streets to celebrate Biden and Harris’s win November 8, 2020 | 10:21 PM
In this March 1980 file photo, comedian Norm Crosby, second from right, gives a thumbs-up as he is surrounded by sports figures, from left, Mickey Mantle, Joe Frazier, Walt Frazier and Nick Buoniconti in New York, to launch a new ad campaign for a light beer.
Entertainment
Norm Crosby, comic mangler of language, dies at 93 November 8, 2020 | 6:43 PM
RIP Alex Trebek
Many pay tribute to beloved late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek November 8, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Alex Trebek
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80 November 8, 2020 | 12:57 PM
'SNL'
'We will never have to listen to Donald Trump again.' November 8, 2020 | 2:31 AM
TV
Watch Dave Chappelle's edgy 'SNL' opening monologue November 8, 2020 | 1:31 AM
SNL
Jim Carrey celebrates Joe Biden's victory on 'SNL' cold open November 8, 2020 | 1:03 AM
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G set for Rock Hall induction November 7, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Ski bracket Stowe
Sports News
Here's what Boston.com readers are planning for the ski season November 6, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Love Letters
He won’t make peace with my family November 6, 2020 | 10:50 AM
steve colbert
Late Night
Stephen Colbert briefly breaks down, says Trump's claims of fraud 'cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right' November 6, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Love Letters
He won’t make peace with my family November 6, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Costumed revelers, including some dressed as the Sanderson Sisters, walked thought a historic cemetery where victims of the Salem Witch trials are buried on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts on October 31, 2020. - Salem canceled all official Halloween events and called for the city wide shutdown of all businesses at 20h00EDT (24H00GMT) in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 and detour tourist from visiting Salem, a favorite of Halloween fans. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Book Club
Book Club: Why the Salem witch trials are so fascinating and impactful to pop culture November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Globe Santa
Some who got gifts from Globe Santa as children, now help keep the joy alive for others November 5, 2020 | 7:51 PM
“We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence,” by Becky Cooper, is about the case at the heart of a longtime campus rumor.
HARVARD
New book returns to an irresistible theme: the Harvard murder November 5, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Love Letters
‘Any advice on how to start this conversation?’ November 5, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Love Letters
‘Any advice on how to start this conversation?’ November 5, 2020 | 9:05 AM
CONCERTS
What was the best concert you ever attended in Greater Boston? November 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Rapper Cardi B and actress Sharon Stone were among the celebrities who shared their election stress on Instagram.
Celebs
Celebrities are perfectly capturing the stress of the 2020 election on social media November 4, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Love Letters
Dating fatigue during pandemic November 4, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Love Letters
Dating fatigue during pandemic November 4, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Stephen Colbert.
TV
The best jokes from late-night hosts on election eve November 3, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Love Letters
He’s not out, so this can’t happen November 3, 2020 | 9:06 AM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver tackles 'pathetic' coronavirus response, Bill Barr's 'dangerous' enabling November 2, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Love Letters
‘Are they sensing my high degree of sexual repression?’ November 2, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Love Letters
‘Are they sensing my high degree of sexual repression?’ November 2, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Entertainment
Nikki McKibbin, ‘American Idol’ finalist, dies at 42 November 1, 2020 | 9:46 PM
SNL
The story behind John Mulaney's Marblehead reference in his 'SNL' monologue November 1, 2020 | 1:46 AM