‘Jeopardy!’ pays heartfelt tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday’s episode

Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” featured an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek following the longtime host’s death at his Los Angeles home on Sunday.

The show opened with a statement from “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, who called Trebek’s passing an “enormous loss.”

“Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek,” Richards said. “This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans.

“He loved this show, and everything it stood for,” Richards continued. “In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family. We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That’s what he wanted.

“On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’: Thank you for everything, Alex,” Richards concluded, before the camera cut to a silent, empty set.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

Trebek, who was 80 years old when he passed away Sunday morning, announced in March 2019 that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite the diagnosis, Trebek continued filming new episodes of the show he had hosted since 1984 up until Oct. 29.

The final episode in Trebek’s run as host will air on Dec. 25.

Today’s show features a special message on behalf of everyone in the Jeopardy! family. 💜 Alex taped shows through December 25th, 2020. They will air as he intended, in his honor. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 9, 2020