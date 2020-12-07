The rumor of a ‘Star Wars’ series filming in Boston is fake, but the jokes it inspired are forever

No, 'Star Wars' is not filming in Boston. Here's how the rumor got started.

Star Wars in Boston?
C-3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: A New Hope." –File photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
December 7, 2020 | 12:49 PM

Talk about a Jedi mind trick.

Last week, numerous media outlets, including CBS Boston, WHDH, MassLive, Uproxx, Vanyaland, and dozens of others, reported that filming of “Star Wars: Kenobi,” an upcoming Disney+ series, would take place right here in Boston, potentially adding another star-studded production to the local landscape this winter alongside “Don’t Look Up.”

The reports cited a production announcement posted by the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), which said that “Star Wars: Kenobi” would begin production on Jan. 4, 2021, with filming taking place in both London, England and Boston, Massachusetts.

The story even got the attention of Stephen Colbert, who commented on the news in his Dec. 4 monologue.

Advertisement

“Boston, really? Is this show about Obi-Wan Kenobi or his cousin from Southie, Obi-Sean Kenobi?” Colbert joked, before riffing on some Star Wars quotes in an exaggerated Boston accent. “‘Look, ya helmet’s wicked pissa but these aren’t the droids you’re looking for. Now I gotta go park the Death Star on Alderaan and use the Fahce! I’m your fahthuh!”

Colbert also shared a humorous video mashing up the “Cheers” intro with the Star Wars universe during the monologue (starting at the 10:20 mark).

Over the weekend, however, FTIA amended its online listing to say that the series would be filming in Boston, England, a port town about 100 miles north of London.

The rumor that Disney and Lucasfilm were shipping up to Boston always seemed a bit fishy: None of the usually plugged-in local film professionals contacted by Boston.com had heard anything about the project. And “Kenobi” is set to take place on the remote desert planet of Tatooine, according to a plot synopsis posted by FTIA. In other words, the opposite of what Boston looks like in winter.

Colbert noted the discrepancy in his monologue.

“But the setting, in Boston, might prove a little challenging because, according to the show’s description, the show is set on Tatooine, a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns. So the scenery around Uncle Owen’s moisture farm’s gonna look a little different this time,” Colbert said, before cutting to an image of a Luke Skywalker’s childhood home photoshopped onto Van Ness Street outside Fenway Park.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time people have been disappointed by a debunked rumor of Star Wars filming locally: In 2016, thousands of people were fooled by a hoax news site into thinking “Rogue One” was being filmed in Massachusetts.

While the truth may be disappointing, Bostonians can still enjoy the hundreds of jokes this rumor inspired — some of which are catalogued below — and hold out hope that Bill Burr’s appearance on “The Mandalorian” remains a harbinger of Boston’s future introduction into the Star Wars universe.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment TV Disney+ Local

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs is sold December 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Lauren Giraldo
This social media personality is popularizing a treadmill workout she invented. But is it healthy? December 7, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Love Letters
I need to stop dating friends December 7, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, look on their phones as news breaks that Wisconsin is called for Biden during a rally calling for every vote to be counted near the Detroit Department of Elections building in Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden
How Joe Biden’s digital team tamed the MAGA Internet December 6, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The Crown
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown December 6, 2020 | 11:20 AM
TV
'SNL' recap: The best moments and funniest sketches from last night's episode December 6, 2020 | 2:48 AM
TV
'Saturday Night Live' snuck another Boston joke into 'Weekend Update' December 6, 2020 | 1:27 AM
TV
'Saturday Night Live' mocks Rudy Giuliani and Michigan voter fraud hearings in cold open December 6, 2020 | 12:51 AM
Holiday
9 holiday specials to watch on TV or stream in 2020 December 4, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Festive
7 Boston holiday shows and performances you can stream from home in 2020 December 4, 2020 | 4:25 PM
BABY HIPPO
Here's what the top bidder named the Franklin Park Zoo hippo - and what you thought the name should be December 4, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Love Letters
Is it time for a pandemic breakup? December 4, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Movies
In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films December 3, 2020 | 7:04 PM
New Movies
3 movies out this week were filmed in Mass. Here's how to watch them. December 3, 2020 | 5:25 PM
G Herbo attended the Feed Your City Challenge COVID-19 relief event in Chicago this past October.
G Herbo
Rapper G Herbo charged in Boston courtroom with fraud plot to buy trips, puppies December 3, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Love Letters
He wants to be alone with his grief December 3, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Peter Barnies decorates his front yard on Dennison Street in Auburn, Maine, Friday morning, Nov. 27, 2020, with Christmas decorations. Barnies says he has been decorating on a large scale for 50 years and waits until Thanksgiving Day to turn on he lights for the first time. He adds to his display every year, to keep it interesting for himself.
Best Lights Displays
We want to see your best light displays that dazzle with holiday cheer December 2, 2020 | 4:13 PM
Book Club
Boston.com Book Club’s next read is 'The Cousins' by Karen M. McManus December 2, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Love Letters
Should I tell him this isn’t going to last forever? December 2, 2020 | 8:56 AM
'What is, we love you, Alex?'
Remembering Alex Trebek with readers' favorite 'Jeopardy!' moments December 1, 2020 | 4:53 PM
'Don't Look Up'
Jennifer Lawrence, Leo DiCaprio shot Netflix scenes at South Station December 1, 2020 | 3:12 PM
A scene from the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.
Celebs
Elliot Page, actor known for 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' comes out as transgender December 1, 2020 | 2:53 PM
3/15/20 - Empty desks line the Boston Public Library's Reading Room on March 15, 2020. The library remains open, however all activities and room rentals have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Books
Boston Public Library staff shared their favorite reads of 2020. Here are the 15 books they picked. December 1, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Love Letters
Is there real potential with this ex? December 1, 2020 | 8:56 AM
What to Watch
All the movies and TV shows hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in December 2020 November 30, 2020 | 6:47 PM
FOOD CHAINS
Boston.com readers have a runaway favorite for favorite food chain November 30, 2020 | 12:18 PM
WORD OF THE YEAR
For the first time, Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com choose same word of the year: pandemic November 30, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Love Letters
Is it too early to talk about my biological clock? November 30, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Movies
Testing new release strategy, 'The Croods' opens to $14.2M November 29, 2020 | 12:37 PM
In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a sign in the window informs passersby that Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of Boston is a Black-owned business.
Gift Guide
A gift guide featuring Black-owned businesses, for those who like to pamper November 28, 2020 | 11:32 AM