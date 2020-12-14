Poll: What do you think was the strangest thing to happen in 2020?

It's been a weird year.

A man looks at a mural depicting Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," in Dallas, Friday, April 10, 2020. –(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By
December 14, 2020

“How bizarre, how bizarre,” is a line from a 1995 New Zealand one hit wonder OMC and currently a sound that’s gone viral on TikTok with 2 billion views. It’s also a perfect way to describe 2020. 

We sanitize our groceries, barely leave the house, and almost always cover the lower halves of our faces — and still — these may be some of the least weird elements of this collectively odd year. 

To refresh some memories, many started this year watching a woman feed wine to her dog on “Love Is Blind,” a Netflix show where people find love without seeing each other in person, possibly thinking, “how could they do that?” Months later, it became risky to date in person and dine indoors. 

Then came Murder Hornets, the nation’s introduction to tiger-wrangler “Joe Exotic” and Carole Baskin, a whirlwind presidential election, and a viral TikTok trend that had local politicians like Bill Keating searching for the nearest cranberry bog (the Massachusetts state berry, FYI). A Maine man kept getting attacked by foxes, earning national spotlight. At one point, a petition went around to replace the beheaded Christopher Columbus statue in the North End with the orange Route 1 dinosaur in Saugus. Behind all of this is a backdrop of a global pandemic, record high unemployment claims, calls for police reform and racial justice, a housing crisis, and growing food insecurity coupled with enormous financial strains. 

Each year The Associated Press rounds up a list of oddities from around New England. In 2019, the list featured a bulldog named Mortimer who ate 19 baby pacifiers and lived to tell the tale, a deer hitching a ride on a lobster boat, and a peculiar formed ice disk in Maine. 2019’s list, though just a year old somehow feels so distant, offers a look back into much simpler times. We know 2020’s oddities will take the cake. (In metaphorical terms, not the “Is this cake?” 2020 phase all over again.) So, in your opinion: What was the strangest thing that happened in 2020? Did it happen to you, someone you know, or just in general? Send in your submission by filling out the survey below or by emailing community@boston.com and we’ll round up the answers for a peculiar read.

