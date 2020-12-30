Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ dies of COVID-19

The actress was also a teacher and motivational speaker.

Dawn Wells in 2008.
Dawn Wells in 2008. –AP Photo/Matt Sayles
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
AP
December 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Advertisement

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Obituaries

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The best
A Boston museum just ranked among the top 10 new attractions in the U.S. December 31, 2020 | 2:43 PM
3/15/20 - Empty desks line the Boston Public Library's Reading Room on March 15, 2020. The library remains open, however all activities and room rentals have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Books
The 20 most borrowed books from the Boston Public Library in 2020 December 31, 2020 | 1:55 PM
One Night in Miami
What to Watch
All the movies and shows hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Prime in January December 31, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Love Letters
New Year’s Eve Updates from Former Letter Writers December 31, 2020 | 9:08 AM
2020 in photos
The best Boston.com reader photos from 2020 December 30, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Love Letters
I’m trying to stop being the pursuer December 30, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters
Listen: Catch up on all the lessons we learned from this season's Love Letters podcast December 29, 2020 | 3:57 PM
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris.
Pierre Cardin
Pierre Cardin, famed French fashion designer and licensing pioneer, dies at 98 December 29, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd, and Phoebe Bridgers all had songs in 2020 that were cited as favorites by Boston.com readers.
2020 MUSIC
We asked Boston.com readers for the best songs of 2020. Here's a playlist of your favorites. December 29, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Love Letters
Trying to decode an ex’s social media posts December 29, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Left: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin in 2019; Right, Hilaria Baldwin (circled) in her senior year at Cambridge School in Weston.
Celebs
'ZERO Spanish accent': Locals who knew Hilaria Baldwin in high school react to heritage scandal December 28, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Pearl Jam, Kid Cudi, and Taylor Swift all had 2020 albums cited as favorites by Boston.com readers.
MUSIC
We asked for the best albums of 2020. Here are your favorites. December 28, 2020 | 1:56 PM
A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge.
Boston
We asked readers if they still loved Boston. Here's what they said. December 28, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson.
Celebs
Khloe Kardashian paid a holiday visit to this Mass. farm December 28, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I really thought we were in a relationship December 28, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Pompeii findings
Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes December 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Jennifer Rubenstein in New York, Dec. 21, 2020. Some women, like Rubenstein, are seeking to regain control over their alcohol habits after months of laissez-faire consumption. (Celeste Sloman/The New York Times)
'Dry January'
‘Vodka in your coffee cup’: When pandemic drinking goes too far December 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
The Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard.
Book Club
Book Club: 'It’s a very human thing to want to know other people’s secrets' December 24, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Love Letters
To get over an ex, do I have to get under someone new? December 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Actor and director Ethan Hawke and the facade of the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline.
COOLIDGE CORNER
Ethan Hawke praises Coolidge Corner Theatre in fundraising video December 23, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Kinara
Holiday
A guide to celebrating Kwanzaa 2020 in Boston December 23, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Love Letters
How many more chances should I give him? December 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
Listen to Season 4, episode 8 of the Love Letters podcast December 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Love Letters
I want to date, but people aren’t following COVID rules December 22, 2020 | 9:10 AM
John Krasinski
John Krasinski and 'Some Good News' return for holiday special with Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney December 21, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Love Letters
He was, and is still, on Tinder December 21, 2020 | 8:50 AM
A sunrise over downtown Boston and the Charles river, as seen from Cambridge. Submitted by Mike Ste. Marie.
Entertainment
Send us the most beautiful, stunning photo you took in 2020 December 21, 2020 | 8:10 AM
CHELSEA - 4/14/2020: Gladys Socop, left, brings out a box of groceries to Jessica Armijo, right, while volunteering in a pop-up food pantry hosted by Pan Y Cafe. Organized by Chelsea Collaborative, the food distribution has been operating for over 3 weeks with food donated by local businesses and food pantries and delivered to at-need families in Chelsea. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
How to help
7 local non-profits to give a helping hand this holiday December 21, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Box Office
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ grabs $38.5 million overseas December 20, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Eric Gay
Stimulus Checks
Talk of smaller stimulus checks triggers a wave of memes on social media December 20, 2020 | 12:53 PM