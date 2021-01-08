Chris Evans won $80,000 for a local charity with a fantasy football win led by Tom Brady

Tom Brady might not play for the Patriots anymore, but he still brought Chris Evans and Boston-based charity Christopher’s Haven some joy as the NFL regular season wound down.

Thanks in large part to Brady, Evans took third place in the Marvel Avengers Fantasy Football League (MAFFL), which pits Marvel stars like Evans, Chris Pratt, and Robert Downey Jr. against each other for a share of $1 million in charity winnings provided by FanDuel.

Evans’s squad didn’t have a fantastic regular season, but was able to reach the semifinals and defeat ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry for the third-place prize, buoyed by a strong Week 16 performance from Brady against the Detroit Lions. The Sudbury native’s squad also included Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who wasn’t able to provide much of a fantasy spark this year.

In all, Evans’ squad raised $80,000 for Christopher’s Haven, a nonprofit that provides a home for children and families while battling cancer. Evans has raised money for Christopher’s Haven for years now, and he’s paid multiple visits to children being supported by the charity.

“Wow, we are so honored and grateful to @ChrisEvans, @agboleague, and @FanDuel for giving us the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing fundraiser!” Christopher’s Haven posted on Instagram. “Congrats to all the other amazing charities who won donations! Thank you!”