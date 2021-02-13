Pose then pour: Selfie lounge bar opens in Agawam

Patrons can sip cocktails and pose in front of colorful backdrops at Pour Bar & Selfie Lounge.

A ring light sits reay at the Pour Bar + Sefie Lounge in Agway, Mass.
A ring light sits ready at the Pour Bar & Selfie Lounge in Agawam, Mass. –(Photo provided by Anneliese Townsend)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 13, 2021 | 1:01 PM

Anneliese Townsend took the hardships the coronavirus pandemic presented to her business as an opportunity to reinvent it into what she bills as “the first and only” selfie lounge in New England.

Pour Bar & Selfie Lounge in Agawam recently reopened with 20 “experiences” created to appeal to the Instagram-obsessed: bright, glittery walls, a colorful mural painted by a local artist, and bold backdrops emblazoned with punchy statements (“On Wednesdays we wear pink”), for example. One wall features a moving projection with topical backdrop options, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders huddled up with his mittens, or a classic family photo of the Roses from “Schitt’s Creek.”

Advertisement

Pour Bar originally opened in January 2020, but it closed three months later as the coronavirus upended daily life and local businesses. The bar reopened in late June, but it struggled.

“It was a tough time to open a business, but we stuck it out until December and then I just couldn’t keep the doors open any longer,” Townsend told Boston.com. “So I was thinking of something that I’d heard about probably about six months before it. Somebody somewhere on one of the feeds I read said something about a selfie museum … Back then six months ago, I was like, ‘That’s the best business idea I’ve ever heard of.’ So, when we did shut down, I’d forgotten about it at that point.”

Then it clicked.

“‘I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s it,'” recalled Townsend, who also co-owns The Agawam Axe House. “… From a safety standpoint, I loved it. I knew it would be safe, and I knew that I could keep my customers safe.”

About half of the approximately 3,000 square-foot bar was converted into a selfie lounge with 20 backdrops, while the bar seats 12 tables that are spread out at a social distance. Inspired by traveling “selfie museum” pop-ups that fill Instagram feeds, Townsend said the lounge aims to be an interactive, do-it-yourself playground that leaves guests with high-quality photos.

Advertisement

Your stage is waiting!Only $15/adults and $10/for kids, get your #selfie out tonight at Pour. Open 5pm – 9pm.

Posted by Pour Bar & Selfie Lounge on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“My main goal was to show that you could produce photos that were Instagram-worthy,” she said. “If you’re an influencer to that degree, we bought the ring lights and they’re on timers … so you can create perfect photographs on your own time. You don’t need a photographer.”

The selfie spaces were designed for minimal contact, and they are sanitized in between guests. Customers are required to wear masks up until the moment of the selfie.

Post-pandemic, Townshend said she hopes to incorporate fun costumes and props into the experience to bring the selfies onto another level, like a bathtub filled with rubber ducks or a luxurious chaise lounge shaped like a heeled shoe.

On Fridays and Saturdays, adult tickets cost $20, and kids tickets (age 6-12) are $15. On Thursdays through Sundays, adults are $15 and kids are $10. Photo sessions typically last around one hour.

Townsend’s key tips? Come with your phone fully charged and plenty of storage space.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Things to Do New England Travel Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
This file photo shows Cask 'n Flagon sports bar - Timothy Pesa, cq, of Brighton, comforted Danielle Shiner, cq, right, of Brighton, right, and Kristin Feltz, cq, left, of Brighton, as the Patriots lost the game on Sunday evening, January 20, 2013.
Readers Weigh In
Let it out: Where's the best place to cry? February 12, 2021 | 3:36 PM
George Clooney Ben Affleck The Tender Bar
Entertainment
George Clooney is filming a movie in Boston, and Ben Affleck will reportedly join him February 12, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Entertainment
'Married at First Sight' is holding auditions for Boston cast February 12, 2021 | 2:21 PM
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson February 12, 2021 | 1:04 PM
Love Letters
I want it to be the four of us February 12, 2021 | 9:07 AM
Soloist Chyrstyn Fentroy dances alongside fellow members of the Boston Ballet as they perform a short section from the Waltz of the Flowers from the original Nutcracker in the city's streets on Nov. 9, 2020.
Good News
Tell us about any positive impacts the pandemic has had on you February 11, 2021 | 11:23 PM
Chick Corea
Chick Corea
Jazz great Chick Corea with 23 Grammy Awards dies at 79 February 11, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Love Letters
Will it be a happy Valentine's Day for you? Send your questions to Love Letters. February 11, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Love Letters
This is me. I’m a vegetarian. February 11, 2021 | 9:00 AM
Gina Carano
Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post February 10, 2021 | 11:29 PM
In this image from video, Bruce Springsteen performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey February 10, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Bruce Springsteen
It seems Bruce Springsteen's Jeep ad annoyed people on all sides of the aisle February 10, 2021 | 1:20 PM
ELIZABETH WARREN
Elizabeth Warren's 'Pinkie Promises' to be published this fall February 10, 2021 | 9:28 AM
Love Letters
Flirting with a friend after a breakup February 10, 2021 | 9:00 AM
#FreeBritney
#FreeBritney: Here's a breakdown of the legal battle for Britney Spears to get her life back February 9, 2021 | 8:56 PM
ZOOM PROBLEMS
Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court February 9, 2021 | 6:47 PM
Toni Morrison in TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM, a Magnolia Pictures release. ©Timothy Greenfield-Sanders / Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Books
We asked readers for their favorite Black authors. Here’s who they shared. February 9, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Octavia Butler, considered the first Black woman to gain national prominence as a science fiction writer, poses near some of her novels at University Book Store in Seattle, Wash. on Feb. 4, 2004.
Book Club
5 Black sci-fi and fantasy books to read February 9, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a 2019 baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit.
Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76 February 9, 2021 | 9:30 AM
Love Letters
How do I tell her to leave me alone? February 9, 2021 | 9:07 AM
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Morgan Wallen
Album sales surge for Morgan Wallen after racist comment February 8, 2021 | 11:48 PM
sledding
School Break
7 things kids can do during February school break February 8, 2021 | 11:13 AM
Love Letters
I didn’t want monogamy February 8, 2021 | 8:38 AM
REDDIT COMMERCIAL
Wait, what was that 5-second Reddit Super Bowl commercial? February 7, 2021 | 10:01 PM
The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
HALFTIME SHOW
Watch The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance February 7, 2021 | 9:11 PM
Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Watch Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform a National Anthem duet at the 2021 Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 6:51 PM
Amanda Gorman recites an original poem via video at the 2021 Super Bowl.
Amanda Gorman
Watch Amanda Gorman recite an original poem at the 2021 Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 6:44 PM
Entertainment
Watch H.E.R. sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 2021 Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 6:42 PM
From Springsteen's ad for Jeep.
Bruce Springsteen
'Oh my God! He sold out!' Let us know what you think of Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl ad February 7, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Entertainment
'SNL' recap: The best moments and funniest sketches from Dan Levy's episode February 7, 2021 | 3:28 AM