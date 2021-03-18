LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

Armie Hammer attends the 13th Annual Go Gala on Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Armie Hammer attends the 13th Annual Go Gala on Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. –Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ANDREW DALTON,
AP
March 18, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Hammer’s attorney denied the allegation.

Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said. Police would give no further details on the incident or who made the report.

Earlier Thursday at a video news conference, a woman said that on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, Hammer raped her for four hours, slammed her head against a wall and committed other violent acts against her.

The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

Advertisement

The woman appeared on camera but identified herself only by her first name, Effie.

“During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said through tears. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said they had given evidence to Los Angeles police, including photos of Effie’s injuries. Allred declined to say when they made the report, and would not confirm that it was the one made in February that the LAPD is investigating.

Effie was 20 when she and Hammer met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016, and they had their last contact last year, Allred said.

Hammer’s attorney said in a statement that from the beginning he has maintained that all of his interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

The statement called her allegations “attention seeking and ill-advised” and said “her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

“With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” Andrew Brettler said.

Advertisement

The statement included a screenshot that Brettler said was a text message exchange in July of last year between Hammer and Effie, in which she expresses a desire for rough, forceful sex with him, and he responds by saying he no longer wants a relationship with her.

The 34-year-old actor was married at the time to television personality Elizabeth Chambers. They divorced last year.

Hammer first gained fame through playing twins in 2010’s “The Social Network,” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Most recently, Hammer starred in the Netflix remake of “Rebecca.” A sequel to “Call Me by Your Name” with Timothée Chalamet has also been in development.

Allegations of sexual violence in recent months have derailed Hammer’s career.

Earlier this year, an Instagram account began posting screenshots of text messages allegedly from Hammer as far back as 2016. Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind that account, @houseofeffie. When those text messages began appearing in media reports, Hammer called them “vicious and spurious online attacks against me.”

After those texts were published, Hammer departed the comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was to star alongside Jennifer Lopez, shortly before production was to begin. He soon after departed the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather.”

Hammer was also dropped by his agency, WME.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Crime News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact.
RARE BOWL
15th century bowl found at Connecticut yard sale sells for $722,000 March 18, 2021 | 10:09 AM
Love Letters
I’ve been a bully March 18, 2021 | 9:03 AM
Music
Watch: Dropkick Murphys perform St. Patrick's Day concert March 17, 2021 | 6:33 PM
Ellen Boudreau works remotely at her home, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.
Readers Weigh In
Reader Poll: Are you ready to go back to the office? March 17, 2021 | 4:40 PM
FILE - Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
James Levine
James Levine, conductor whose eminence was tarnished by abuse allegations, dies at 77 March 17, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Book Club
'We’ve kept each other going during this wild moment' March 17, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Love Letters
Could I have been more patient about the bad timing? March 17, 2021 | 9:07 AM
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto of 'Live and Let Die,' 'Alien' dies at 81 March 16, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Love Letters
Grad school might end this relationship March 16, 2021 | 9:04 AM
GRAMMYS
Watch Stoughton singer-songwriter Lori McKenna react to winning her 3rd Grammy March 15, 2021 | 9:11 PM
Showplace ICON Theatre in Boston's Seaport neighborhood.
Movies
A Boston movie theater has closed its doors for good March 15, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Plants in the window at Niche in the South End.
How to
How to become a perfect 'plant parent' March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver says this is what makes Tucker Carlson so dangerous March 15, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Mass. movies
A movie filmed in Mass. landed multiple 2021 Oscars nominations March 15, 2021 | 12:48 PM
Streaming guide
How to watch or stream all of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar nominees March 15, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Awards Season
Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscars nominees March 15, 2021 | 9:10 AM
Love Letters
How to a chart a course to friendship with an ex March 15, 2021 | 9:06 AM
Grammy Awards
Grammys 2021: Women sweep awards shaped by pandemic and protest March 15, 2021 | 1:57 AM
Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Fashion
Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys March 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Colin Jamieson on American Idol.
AMERICAN IDOL
Boxford resident heading to Hollywood on 'American Idol' March 14, 2021 | 11:01 PM
Grammy Awards
Beyoncé wins 28th Grammy Award, becoming the most decorated woman in Grammys history March 14, 2021 | 10:58 PM
The Winners
Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards March 14, 2021 | 10:48 PM
Winners
Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards March 14, 2021 | 8:31 PM
H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Grammy Awards updates
The Latest: Billie Eilish wins record of the year at Grammys March 14, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Grammys
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys March 14, 2021 | 7:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside at an NBA game.
Entertainment
J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they're still together March 13, 2021 | 1:20 PM
First responders wait 15 minutes after receiving the Moderna vaccine at the Putnam Clubhouse at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Vaccine Stories
'It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders': A local police officer details his experience getting vaccinated March 12, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Love Letters
Do opposites attract? March 12, 2021 | 8:57 AM
AHS Filming
‘American Horror Story’ season 10 wraps filming in Provincetown. And yes, Macaulay Culkin was there. March 12, 2021 | 12:48 AM
Love Letters
I don’t want this breakup to be forever March 11, 2021 | 9:04 AM