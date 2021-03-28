‘American Idol’ local singers: Beane makes top 24, Amanda Mena misses the cut

We'll see if Grace Kinstler or Colin Jamieson make it during Monday night's episode.

Local singers Beane and Amanda Mena performed during the first night of Showstopper Week on "American Idol." –ABC
By
March 28, 2021

Four local singers are seeking coveted spots as semifinalists on “American Idol” this week. They each made it through initial auditions and both rounds of Hollywood week — now comes one last showstopper performance for a shot at becoming one of the top 24 performers this season.

The “final judgment” airs in two parts on Sunday and Monday. So far, one local singer has made it through, another has been axed, and the fates of two more will be shown Monday night.

See how they did below:

Beane

If you’re trying to move away from Mr. Rogers, try being Marvin Gaye.

Beane (real name Brennan Hepler), a Brighton resident and Berklee alum, has made an effort to show his versatility on “American Idol” after his Broadway-esque audition drew affectionate comparisons to the children’s TV host from judge Lionel Richie. He tried out Elton John and Harry Styles during Hollywood week, but for his showstopper, the 23-year-old made his biggest pivot yet to the Prince of Soul himself.

Following Katy Perry’s advice to “sing with diamonds in your eyes” — he made sure to add some stylish silver highlights — the singer drew a standing ovation from Perry and Luke Bryan after his rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” which aired Sunday night.

“I think I sang the song from my soul and my heart,” Beane said.

Lionel Richie gave him the good news in a video call after the performance — “Mr. Beane” will move on to the top 24.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood,” Richie said.

Amanda Mena

Amanda Mena, an 18-year-old high school senior from Lynn, dazzled the judges in her initial audition and coasted through the two stages of Hollywood Week.

“You have been dazzling us,” Lionel Richie told her.

But her road to becoming the next American Idol ended Sunday. She went big with her showstopper — “All by Myself” by Celine Dion — but Katy Perry remarked that she wasn’t sure if she could hear her artistry come out yet.

Mena was previously a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” and she’ll be attending Berklee College of Music in the fall. Her final performance on “Idol” was not uploaded to the show’s YouTube page.

On deck…

Fourteen spots remain in the top 24, and two other local singers might make it.

The final part of the showstopper round, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC, will feature Boxford resident Colin Jamieson and Berklee student Grace Kinstler. Jamieson’s acoustic sensibilities have impressed the judges throughout the competition. Kinstler, a favorite to advance, had a powerhouse duet of “Grenade” by Bruno Mars with Alyssa Wray last week that “blew off” Katy Perry’s wig. (Wray was the first to secure a spot in the top 24 in Sunday’s episode.)

TOPICS: Entertainment TV Music Berklee School of Music Local Massachusetts

