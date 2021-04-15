Entertainment What’s your favorite local TikTok account you follow? We’re making a list. Is there a local foodie or a hilarious New Englander that lights up your For You Page? In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens TikTok on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

By now, you’ve probably heard of an app called TikTok. In pandemic life, it can provided hours and hours of endless scrolling, to the point where suddenly it’s 1 a.m., you’ve got nonsensical songs playing on loop in your head, and you’re wondering what day it is.

There’s even a Dunkin’ drink, The Charli, named after one of its biggest stars (Connecticut native Charlie D’Amelio). The video app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, with over 100 million monthly users in the United States — which once faced an executive order from President Trump — is very much alive and well.

TikTok’s algorithm siphons personalized content into the For You Page of its users, picking up cues from hashtags they engage with and pages they follow. So if a person were to follow local pages like @redsox, @thebostonfoodie, and like videos such the ones comedian Alyssa Limperis makes impersonating a New England mom, there’s a good chance the rest of your feed might use your local ties to entertain you.