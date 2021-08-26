Entertainment Selfie WRLD, a DIY photo studio, to open in Somerville Numerous backdrops, all in one place. Selfie WRLD in Omaha. Selfie WRLD

Somerville visitors can soon take selfies at a diner, a candy store, and a Celtics-inspired basketball room — all in one place.

A do-it-yourself selfie studio called Selfie WRLD is opening Sept. 11 in Somerville’s Assembly Square. The “selfie museum” is billed as the area’s first DIY photo studio for amateurs and professionals.

“Arguably one of the most Instagrammable places in the East, here you can immerse yourself into our fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations,” the company wrote on its website.

The studio provides creative backdrops and vignettes, interactive art installations, and professional lighting for those looking to take great selfies. Guests can create more than 30 unique photos in one visit, according to the company.

“We knew that Selfie WRLD would be perfect for this market with so many creatives and influencers constantly looking for content,” Daniela Martinez, general manager of Selfie WRLD, said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a fun destination for friends, colleagues, and families who enjoy creating fun pictures and sharing experiences.”

The Somerville location will offer customized spaces such as the Celtics room, a rainbow seesaw, a steel/reflective room, and a “Revospin” room for 360-degree videos. Other potential photo themes include a candy shop, diner, ball pit pool, and phone booth. Private rooms are available for those in need of a costume change.

Ashley Wilkerson, founder and CEO of Selfie WRLD, is a professional photographer who sold her home during the pandemic and used some of the money to create the first Selfie WRLD studio in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the company. Now the company has 24 locations, including in Somerville.

Potential customers can peruse the company’s Instagram account, which is loaded with selfie-takers in colorful, prop-filled rooms.

The cost is $25 for an hour, $15 for kids under age 12, and free for kids under age 2.