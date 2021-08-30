Entertainment Coolidge Corner Theatre to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test The Brookline cinema announced the move in an email to members. The Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Want to see a movie this weekend? If you’re heading to the Coolidge Corner Theatre, you’ll need more than just your wallet.

The Brookline cinema announced Monday that starting Friday. Sept. 3, patrons must provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative PCR test.

“We care deeply about the well-being and safety of our audiences and staff,” the theater wrote in an email to members. “With that in mind, we are updating our health and safety policies to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test for all screenings and events at the theatre.”

Starting Friday, patrons must present a physical vaccination card, a legible photo of a vaccination card, a digital vaccination record, or a negative PCR test result from the last 72 hours. Staff may also request a photo ID in order to help verify the aforementioned COVID-19 documents.

The theater’s existing mask policy — mandatory except for when seated in a theater and consuming food/drink — will remain in place. Children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated may be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult, and also must wear masks.

The Coolidge reopened its doors in May 2021 after a 14-month closure during the pandemic. The non-profit theater is currently offering a mix of new releases and repertory programming, while also raising funds for a planned expansion.