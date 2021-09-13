Entertainment John Oliver shares creative plan to ‘annoy the s***’ out of Europe’s ‘last and only dictator’ In his first episode with a live studio audience since pre-COVID-19, Oliver discussed the brutal reign of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko. By Kevin Slane September 13, 2021 | 10:42 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Jump To Comments Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.