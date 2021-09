Entertainment Photos: Red carpet scenes from the 2021 Emmy Awards

Television recognized its own stars and creators Sunday night at the annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. As with most awards shows, arriving celebrities received the red-carpet treatment.

Here are photos from the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Angela Bassett posed on the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmys. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) –

Cambridge native Mindy Kaling attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Hamilton native Bo Burnham attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Actress Jean Smart posed on the red carpet at the Emmys. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(L-R) Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Kade Gottlieb, and Reggie Gavin attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rachel Winter, left, and William H. Macy arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Paulina Alexis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Actor Seth Rogen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)