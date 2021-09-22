Entertainment Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Tracy Morgan will ‘probably’ film ‘Twins’ sequel in Boston More than 30 years after the original 1988 comedy, director Ivan Reitman plans to start production in Boston in January. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Tracy Morgan are set to film a sequel to the 1988 movie "Twins" in Boston. Joel C. Ryan/AP; Carl Court/AFP; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Director Ivan Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) said he is planning to film a sequel to his 1988 comedy “Twins” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Tracy Morgan — “probably” in Boston.

Speaking to Deadline, Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) said that Boston’s wintry climate and the state’s tax credit, recently made permanent by Massachusetts lawmakers, made the city an ideal choice for the long-gestating “Twins” sequel, which he expects will begin production January 2022.

“We need the winter and my guess is we probably shoot in Boston,” Reitman told Deadline. “It looks great and has mountains nearby, and has a good tax deal. We’re dealing with this as an independent, and we want to keep the costs low. It worked out very well for us in Twins, I see no reason not to do that here.”

In the 1988 original, scientists use genetic material from six fathers in an attempt to produce a perfect child. Instead, the embryo splits, with Schwarzenegger and DeVito playing the adult versions of the twins, who were separated at birth. The sequel, entitled “Triplets,” will star Morgan as a previously undiscovered triplet who was part of the same experiment.

Reitman, Schwarzenegger, and DeVito have been teasing a potential “Twins” sequel for close to a decade now, with Eddie Murphy originally slated to play the long-lost third brother. Reitman told Deadline that due to Murphy’s schedule conflicts, he enlisted Morgan for the role, and the sizzle reel he filmed for potential investors starring the three actors has him excited.

“I haven’t directed in a couple years, but Arnold kept saying, ‘c’mon, we had such a great time.’ I just called him in Budapest and he’s so excited to see how people respond to the reel as we send it out,” Reitman told Deadline. “The initial reaction has been very strong, and how young Arnold and Danny look and how great the chemistry is with Tracy. I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun.”

If the “Twins” sequel goes forward in Boston as planned, it will make the third time in recent years that a beloved 1980s comedy has filmed a sequel or reboot in the city. Earlier this year, Greg Mottola (“Superbad”) directed Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) in “Confess, Fletch,” a reboot of the 1985 Chevy Chase comedy “Fletch” that shot in Boston, Cohasset, Gloucester, Worcester, and other nearby towns. And back in 2015, Paul Feig (“The Heat”) filmed a reboot of Reitman’s own “Ghostbusters” starring Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones that was filmed in Boston, Brookline, Easton, Everett, Norwood, Waltham, Weymouth, and Waltham.