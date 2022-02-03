Entertainment The Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial features a Boston Dynamics robot The ad will air in 13 TV markets, including Boston. The 2022 Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial features Spot, a Boston Dynamics robot. Boston Beer Co.

Your Cousin From Boston, meet Your Robot From Boston: Boston Beer Co. will run a Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial during the big game on Feb. 13 which features Spot, a dog-like robot from Boston Dynamics alongside its regular pitchman, the goofy “Your Cousin From Boston.”

The Sam Adams Super Bowl ad will play in 13 markets, including Boston, and will also air for viewers who watch the Super Bowl through Verizon and Yahoo streaming.

In a teaser for the spot featuring the Sam Adams Wicked Party Pack, Your Cousin From Boston (played by Amesbury native Greg Hoyt) asks Spot to bring him a beer.

“I don’t have any treats,” Hoyt tells the robot after it fires a beer into his hands. “Don’t beg.”

Aside from the Boston television market, the Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial will air in Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Knoxville, Miami-Ft.Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New York, and Orlando.

Boston Dynamics has garnered headlines over the years for attention-grabbing videos of its robots. The company (and Spot) have even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial before: In 2020, an advertisement for Florida Power & Light showcased the robot’s work detecting damage to substations during significant weather events so that human lives wouldn’t be put at risk.

In addition to the canine-like robot featured in the Super Bowl commercial, other robots featured in videos released by Boston Dynamics have included Atlas, a humanoid robot engaging in parkour, and a sprinting quadruped named WildCat.