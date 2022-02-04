Entertainment Mark Wahlberg wants to play Bill Belichick in a Tom Brady movie The Dorchester native also weighed in on Brady's retirement announcement and the response of Patriots fans. Mark Wahlberg (R) says he would love to play Bill Belichick in a movie about Tom Brady. Jim Davis/Globe Staff; Getty Images

In a 2018 interview, Tom Brady said that he would want Mark Wahlberg to play him in a movie about his life, saying that he appreciated the Dorchester native for being “one of the ‘grind it out’ kind of guys.”

But in Wahlberg’s mind, he would be playing someone else central to the Patriots dynasty in the hypothetical Brady biopic.

In an interview with Variety, Wahlberg joked that he was probably a bit too old to be playing Brady at this point.

“I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg told Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I could play Bill Belichick! I would love to play Bill Belichick.”

Wahlberg added that since he was in the midst of a press tour for his upcoming movie, “Uncharted,” he would start channeling The Hoodie during his interviews.

“The next five interviews that I do, I’m going to be Bill Belichick,” Wahlberg said. “On to Cincinnati, a yes or a no answer.”

In the same interview, Wahlberg wished the quarterback well in retirement, saying he continued to be amazed by Brady’s accomplishments.

“Could you believe he went 22 years, won seven championships, and people just assumed that he would go for another five years?” Wahlberg said. “That’s the amazing thing. He really did something that nobody else did.”

In an interview earlier in the week with People, Wahlberg weighed in on fans’ displeasure at Brady seemingly snubbing New England in his retirement announcement.

“He’ll always be a Patriot,” Wahlberg said. “I don’t think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he’ll always be a Patriot.”