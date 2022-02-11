Entertainment A running list of 2022 Super Bowl commercials Watch all the best ads and teasers before, during, or after the big game — including spots for Sam Adams, Doritos, Bud Light, and more. Actor Eugene Levy in the 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Nissan. Nissa

Ahead of Super Bowl 56, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, advertisers have been releasing a steady torrent of 2022 Super Bowl commercials. While the tone of the ads varies widely, the prevailing trends so far include ’90s nostalgia, celebrity-heavy cameos, and an emphasis on humor over more serious fare.

“Marketers are recognizing Americans have had a very heavy, difficult two-year period and are responding by bringing some good old-fashioned entertainment for Super Bowl Sunday,” Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia, told the Associated Press.

NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that last year’s ads went for.

Another trend to keep an eye out for? Crypto ads.

Advocates of the blockchain-based digital currency — which has captured the interest of investors and financial service firms alike — want to lure regular Americans too. Exchanges Crypto.com, FTX, and eToro have all announced Super Bowl ad plans, and others have been rumored but not confirmed.

Here are all of the 2022 Super Bowl commercials and teasers released so far. While we’ve managed to catalogue more than 40 ads slated to run during the big game, there will surely be plenty of surprise commercials as well.

Amazon

Amazon’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial shows real-life spouses Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson living in a world where Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa can read your mind.

Avocados From Mexico

Conan O’Brien’s longtime sidekick Andy Richter embodies a tailgating Julius Caesar in this Super Bowl ad for Avocados From Mexico.

BIC

Weed innuendos abound as Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart star in the 2022 Super Bowl commercial for BIC EZ Reach lighter.

BMW

What does the future look like? Electric, if automakers have anything to do with it. With automakers back in full force this Super Bowl, BMW shows Arnold Schwarzenegger, as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement.

Booking.com

Idris Elba keeps it simple for Booking.com in this Super Bowl spot.

Bud Light Hard Seltzer Hard Soda

Bud Light enlisted the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, to promote its new hard soda.

Bud Light NEXT

Bud Light NEXT, a new zero-carb Bud Light brand expansion focused on Gen Zers, showcases an NFT in its 2022 Super Bowl commercial.

Budweiser

The Budweiser brand, absent last year, returns with a spot centered on one of its Clydesdale mascots. After it’s injured by jumping a barbed wire fence — a not-so-subtle reference to the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic — another Budweiser mascot, a Labrador, a stableman, and a vet, help the Clydesdale recover and gallop again.

Busch Light

Not to be outdone by its brethren at Bud Light and Budweiser, Busch Light tapped Kenny G for its Super Bowl commercial.

Carvana

A mom can’t stop telling the world about her positive car-buying experience in this 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Carvana.

Doritos/Cheetos Flamin’ Hot

Doritos will have several Super Bowl commercials, including the previously released wildlife spot embedded above and one featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth.

DraftKings

Boston-based online betting company DraftKings released a teaser for its Super Bowl commercial featuring actress Emily Jones telling viewers that “fortune awaits.”

ETrade

ETrade hinted in a teaser that it’s bringing back the spokesbaby that appeared in its Super Bowl ads from 2008 to 2014.

Expedia

Ewan McGregor taps into your latent pandemic-inspired wanderlust in this Super Bowl ad for Expedia.

General Motors

GM has enlisted Mike Myers for an “Austin Powers”-themed ad that features a reprise of his role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil. Sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling also join.

Google

Google’s ad for the Pixel 6 stars Lizzo and focuses on how the phone’s camera highlights darker skin tones.

Greenlight

Ty Burrell makes some pretty poor purchasing decisions in this ad for Greenlight, a company that promotes financial literacy for kids and teens.

Hellman’s

Hellman’s Mayo enlisted the help of Pete Davidson and former Patriots linebacker (and current linebackers coach) Jerod Mayo in its Super Bowl commercial. In a spot reminiscent of the classic “Terry Tate, office linebacker” ads for Reebok, Mayo dishes out flying tackles for anyone who dares waste mayonnaise.

Irish Spring

There’s some major “Midsommar” vibes in this Super Bowl spot for Irish Spring where stinky odors aren’t tolerated.

Kia

Kia showcases the Kia EV6, the brand’s first battery electric vehicle, in its ad, along with a cute “robo dog.”

Lay’s

In its first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen enjoy some memories and some Lay’s Classic potato chips.

Meta for Meta Quest

Facebook gives a glimpse of its vision of the Metaverse in a humorous ad that shows a discarded animatronic dog meeting up with his pals again in the Metaverse.

Michelob Ultra

In Michelob Ultra’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial, a bowling alley run by Steve Buscemi unites superstar athletes from across sports enjoying some bowling in their off time: tennis great Serena Williams, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, the NBA’s Miami Heat all-star forward Jimmy Butler, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, top golfer Brooks Koepka, and U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan.

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

Back again at the Superior Bowling Alley, Michelob will air a second spot, this time for its ULTRA Organic Seltzer.

Nissan

A straight-laced Eugene Levy is transformed into an action hero by taking a drive in a 2023 Nissan Z sports car, alongside stars Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. Catherine O’Hara also appears in Nissan’s new Ariya electric car.

Oikos Yogurt

Deion Sanders and his son Shadeur engage in feats of strength during this Super Bowl ad for Oikos Greek yogurt.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness’ ad has narration by William Shatner and shows Lindsay Lohan working out, winning “Jeopardy!” against Dennis Rodman, and bedazzling Danny Trejo’s ankle bracelet.

Pringles

In this amusing Super Bowl spot from Pringles, one man lives out his life with his hand stuck in a can of the manufacturer’s potato chips.

QuickBooks

A major key for Intuit QuickBooks: Putting DJ Khaled in their Super Bowl commercial ahead of tax season.

Rakuten

Actress Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) stares down her poker table competition in a Super Bowl commercial for e-commerce company Rakuten.

Rocket Mortgage

Anna Kendrick makes awkward, mostly one-sided small talk with Barbie in this Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage.

Salesforce

If you’ve watched the Olympics at all, you’ve likely seen this Salesforce ad featuring Matthew McConaughey. The software company will air it during the big game as well.

Sam Adams

Your Cousin From Boston, meet Your Robot From Boston: Boston Beer Co. will run a Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial during the big game in 13 markets (including Boston) which features Spot, a dog-like robot from Boston Dynamics alongside its regular pitchman, the goofy “Your Cousin From Boston.”

Sam’s Club

Kevin Hart is a real VIP in this Super Bowl commercial for Sam’s Club.

Squarespace

Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) shills seashells as Sally in this spot for Squarespace. (Say that five times fast.)

Taco Bell

Taco’s Bell’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial is full of whimsy, taking place in some sort of bizarre clown universe (which conveniently still features a Taco Bell).

Toyota

Toyota’s ad, which debuted during the Olympics but will also run during the Super Bowl, tells the story of the McKeever Brothers, cross-country skiers who have won 10 Paralympic medals together.

TurboTax

In a teaser for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial, TurboTax gave a sneak preview of a spot featuring “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats wanted to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food. So its ad shows celebrities and other actors trying to eat everything from cat litter to diapers. “If it was delivered by Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” “American Pie” actor (and Boston native) Jennifer Coolidge asks. Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb, and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat dish soap.

Verizon

In a teaser, Verizon hints that it’s bringing back Jim Carrey to reprise his loathsome 1996 “Cable Guy” character for their 2022 Super Bowl commercial.

Vroom

Vroom turns the act of selling a car into a full-fledged musical number.

Wallbox

Wallbox showcases an actual lightning-strike survivor in its ad for its home electric-vehicle charger.

WeatherTech

WeatherTech’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial gets straight to the point, highlighting the company’s product offering to help weatherproof your vehicle.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.