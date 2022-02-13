Entertainment The first trailer for the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show ‘The Rings of Power’ debuted during the Super Bowl Amazon is inviting fans to travel to Middle Earth once again. "The Rings of Power" will premiere Sept. 2, 2022. Amazon Studios

Perhaps the most anticipated trailer to be aired during Super Bowl LVI, Amazon gave viewers their first real look at their new “Lord of the Rings” universe TV show, “The Rings of Power.”

Amazon has teased fans for months, letting out tiny bits of information at a time. Last month they had a trailer announcing the name of the show, and earlier this month they released first-look pictures.

The trailer gave fans a good look at young Galadriel, Elrond, and Isildur, along with shots of new characters and locations.

Galadriel, who was originally played by Cate Blanchet, is being portrayed in the new show by Morfydd Clark. Additionally, Robert Aramayo is portraying Elrond, who was first played by Hugo Weaving, and Maxim Baldry is portraying Isildur, who was originally played by Harry Sinclair.

Along with the familiar characters are some new faces, including Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, and Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn. Little is known about who these characters are.

Tolkein fans may also recognize Celebrimbor, who in Middle Earth lore was the elven master smithy who was tricked by Sauron, the evil antagonist of the original movie and book series, into creating the rings of power. Though not in the trailer, he will be portrayed by Charles Edwards in the new Amazon series.

“Lord of the Rings” fans have been nervously excited about the new show given that the last “Lord of the Rings” installment, “The Hobbit” series, was critically panned. The big question is, can Amazon capture the magic of the original movie series directed by Peter Jackson?

Fans will find out Sept. 2, 2022, when the show premieres on Prime Video.