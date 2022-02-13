Entertainment Watch country star Mickey Guyton perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI Mickey Guyton performs at day two of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Country star Mickey Guyton kicked off the Super Bowl LVI festivities singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday evening. The heartfelt rendition was accompanied by a full choir.

You can watch the performance on YouTube.

Guyton, 38, is an Arlington, Texas, native who moved to Nashville in 2011 to pursue her career. She is signed to Capitol Records.

According to The Washington Post, Guyton’s first modest hit was a country ballad called “Better Than You Left Me” that wormed its way onto radio playlists in 2015.

But the paper reported that she struggled early in her career, fighting against a white-dominated industry and misconceptions about country fans not liking female singers or songs about serious topics. While searching for a breakout song, Guyton was reportedly told she was “too R&B” or “too pop.”

Finally, in 2019, Guyton stopped trying to please music executives and radio programmers, and started writing whatever she wanted. According to the Post, the decision came at the right time, as she uploaded “Black Like Me,” a song about what it’s like to be Black in America, in 2020 in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Guyton’s “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” — a passionate song about dealing with sexism — turned out to be another big hit.

From there, Guyton’s career took off, performing “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards before hosting the same awards show with Keith Urban the next year.

“Black Like Me” was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for best country solo performance, the first time a Black woman had ever been nominated in the category, and in September 2021, Guyton was finally able to release her debut album, “Remember Her Name.” It’s up for best country album at the 2022 Grammys.