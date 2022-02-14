Entertainment Watch the first trailer for the Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas erotic thriller ‘Deep Water’ The movie from Affleck and de Armas, who dated for close to a year, will debut March 18 on Hulu. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in "Deep Water," a new movie coming to Hulu March 18. 20th Century Studios

“There’s something wrong with me.”

“There’s something wrong with me, too.”

Those are the words of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in the first trailer for “Deep Water,” an erotic thriller coming to Hulu on March 18.

The trailer offers scant detail of what is to come in the film, based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith (“Strangers on a Train,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”) But the foreboding atmosphere and the reputation of director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”) tells you everything you need to know.

In “Deep Water,” Affleck and de Armas, who dated for close to a year before breaking up in early 2021, play a husband and wife wrapped up in a deadly game. Vic Van Allen (Affleck) lets his wife, Melinda (de Armas), engage in multiple affairs while the duo outwardly play the role of a happy couple. When some of Melinda’s lovers begin to turn up dead, Vic becomes the prime suspect.

“Deep Water” was originally slated to hit theaters in December 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, Disney pulled the film off its theatrical release calendar and later announced it would debut directly on Hulu.

It’s been 20 years since Lyne’s last film, 2002’s “Unfaithful,” another steamy thriller starring Diane Lane and Richard Gere. The director also helmed the hit films “Flashdance,” “9 1/2 Weeks,” and “Lolita.”

Since wrapping up production on “Deep Water” in New Orleans in early 2020, both Affleck and de Armas have been busy.

The Cambridge native filmed a handful of scenes for director Zack Snyder’s long-awaited cut of “Justice League,” starred in the medieval drama “The Last Duel” with pal Matt Damon, and filmed a movie in his home state with George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar.”

Up next, you’ll be able to see Affleck don the batsuit once more in Andy Muschetti’s “The Flash” (Nov. 4, 2022), and star in “Hypnotic,” a thriller from Robert Rodriguez (“Spy Kids”) that does not yet have a release date.

As for de Armas, she most recently appeared in the latest Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and will star in two major Netflix original movies coming in 2022: “The Gray Man,” an action-thriller co-starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and “Blonde,” a Marilyn Monroe biopic in which de Armas plays an unvarnished version of the late actress.