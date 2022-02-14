Entertainment These celebrities were spotted at the Super Bowl

Celebrities lined the stands of SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles on Sunday to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out in Super Bowl LVI.

Whether it was notable Boston favorites like Matt Damon (seen wearing a “Boston Strong” shirt) or previous halftime headliner The Weeknd, the Los Angeles venue filled the stands with the famous.

Here’s a list of some of the celebrities who were in attendance at Super Bowl LVI.

JLo and Ben Affleck

(The Independent):People love the cameos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dancing at the #Super #Bowl : ‘JLo spotted dancing with Ben Affleck at the Super Bowl is my Super Bowl,’ one viewer said .. #TrendsSpy https://t.co/m02CtRdnUS pic.twitter.com/fkwvgzWBrS — NewsOnePlace.com (@newsoneplace) February 14, 2022

Shaun White

Jay-Z

Jay-Z, center, walks on the field with his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, second from left, during warmups between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals before the game. Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP

Chris Tucker

Actor Chris Tucker attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

LeBron James

NBA player LeBron James was in the stands for Super Bowl LVI. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Magic Johnson

The Johnson family at the Super Bowl! Cookie, my sons Andre and EJ, and daughter-in-law Lisa. My sister Pearl came into town to hang out with us at SoFi Stadium. Go @RamsNFL! pic.twitter.com/rCkMHf5nzH — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 14, 2022

Charlize Theron

Actress Charlize Theron was spotted in a blue Rams cap at the Super Bowl. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mark Whalberg

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Actress Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Matt Damon

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. Damon was spotted wearing a “Boston Strong” T-shirt. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Weeknd and Drake

Kanye West

Former Patriots and Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, Kanye West, and daughter North West. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber