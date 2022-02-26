‘SNL’ opens with solemn tribute to Ukraine

Newsletter Signup
Rather than beginning the evening’s show with jokes, “Saturday Night Live” struck a serious tone while addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The February 26 episode of “SNL,” hosted by John Mulaney, began with longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.
Following a performance by the chorus of “Prayer for Ukraine,” McKinnon and Strong announced the start of the show, before the camera panned to a table of candles that spelled out “KYIV.”
Watch the performance below.
