'SNL' opens with solemn tribute to Ukraine The sketch show's February 26 episode began with a performance from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performs during the cold open of "Saturday Night Live." NBC

Rather than beginning the evening’s show with jokes, “Saturday Night Live” struck a serious tone while addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The February 26 episode of “SNL,” hosted by John Mulaney, began with longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

Following a performance by the chorus of “Prayer for Ukraine,” McKinnon and Strong announced the start of the show, before the camera panned to a table of candles that spelled out “KYIV.”

Watch the performance below.

“Prayer for Ukraine” performed by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York pic.twitter.com/5pi2l1Olpx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 27, 2022