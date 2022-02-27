Entertainment John Mulaney discusses sobriety, infant son in ‘SNL’ opening monologue “It was an intervention for me — my least favorite kind of intervention." John Mulaney's opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live." NBC

John Mulaney didn’t shy away from personal topics during his “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue.

The comedian, who was hosting “SNL” for the fifth time during its February 26 episode, discussed his newfound sobriety and his newborn son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year,” Mulaney said. “It’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health.”

Mulaney then discussed his pandemic-era intervention, attended by six friends in-person and six friends via Zoom.

“It was an intervention for me — my least favorite kind of intervention,” Mulaney joked. “Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, and your first thought is that this is probably an intervention about my drug problem?”

Mulaney also discussed “breaking up” with his drug dealer. According to the comedian, it turned out his dealer was actually a professional painter who only bought drugs for Mulaney and no one else.

“There are many tales of drug dealers turning innocent people into drug addicts,” Mulaney said. “But I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer.”

Mulaney also talked about his 12-week old son, Malcolm, saying that “Life is a lot better and happier now.”

“He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote,” Mulaney said. “His legs are like little calzones and I want to eat them.”