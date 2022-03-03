Entertainment ‘Lupin,’ Netflix’s French heist drama, is the victim of a theft 20 young men wearing balaclavas stole equipment valued at more than $300,000 from the Paris set Omar Sy, who plays Lupin, at the Best Actress award during the 47th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images





“Lupin,” the hit French heist drama, was itself at the center of a heist last week when about 20 young men wearing balaclavas stole equipment valued at more than $300,000 from the set during filming in a Paris suburb, a Netflix spokeswoman said.

The theft, which was reported by international news service Agence France-Presse and French newspaper Le Parisien, came just over a week after more than 200 antique props valued at more than $200,000 were stolen from vehicles during the filming of the fifth season of “The Crown” in England, according to the South Yorkshire Police and Netflix.

Netflix said in a statement Thursday that there was an “incident” during the filming of the third season of “Lupin” on Feb. 25.

“Our cast and crew are safe, and there were no injuries,” the statement said. “We have now resumed filming.”

A Netflix spokeswoman said that equipment and other items worth about 300,000 euros, or $332,000, were stolen by men who showed up on the set and “attacked” with fireworks. Filming was paused for an afternoon, and local police were investigating, she said.

“Lupin” became a global phenomenon upon its release in January 2021 and is among Netflix’s most-streamed non-English-language original shows. Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, a debonair Parisian and the son of a Senegalese immigrant who idolizes Arsène Lupin, the “gentleman thief” and main character in a collection of stories by French writer Maurice Leblanc starting in 1905.

A spokesman for police in Nanterre, the suburb outside Paris where the filming was taking place, said he could not comment on the case.

In an earlier statement about the theft from “The Crown,” Netflix said that it hoped the items stolen from the set in Doncaster, in northern England, would be found and returned. The stolen items included a replica of a Fabergé egg, several sets of silver and gold candelabra, the face of a William IV grandfather clock, a 10-piece silver dressing-table set, and crystal glassware, according to a report in the Antiques Trade Gazette.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” Alison Harvey, set decorator for the fifth season of “The Crown,” told the Antiques Trade Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

South Yorkshire police said they had received a report of a theft in the late afternoon Feb. 16. Three vehicles containing props had been “broken into,” and “a number of items” were taken, they said. “Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted,” police said in a brief statement.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.