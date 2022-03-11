Entertainment Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The next dress debate is here White and gold or blue and black?

Are there more doors or wheels in the world?

That’s the latest dress-type controversy on Twitter.

Let’s start off by acknowledging that this is most likely an impossible question to answer. But we all know that’s never stopped the internet from debating something anyways.

It all started five days ago when a man innocently shared a debate his friends were having on Twitter.

My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate…



And I am here for it.



Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world? — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) March 5, 2022

A shocking 223,347 people voted, with wheels handily beating doors.

But there’s actually a lot to think about when contemplating this mind-numbingly unfathomable question.

For one, there’s math about the theoretical possibilities…

hmmm



every average house say 20 doors



every family 18 wheels



every bus 8 wheels two doors train 80 wheels 4doors



Hospitals, schools, hundreds of doors no wheels.



bicyles 2 Wheels no doors



my GUESS DOORS — Didier Q Mirabeau II (@MirabeauQ) March 6, 2022

Must be doors.



Cars have 4 wheels and let's say an average of 4 doors so offset each other.



I have 15 doors in my house and I can only count 6 wheels from a cabinet and bicycle.



Office/apartment buildings. Cupboards/cabinets.



Although, toys with wheels and bikes… — David 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🎮 (@DaveyBlahBlah) March 6, 2022

But there are also toys and other objects to consider…

Between Toy cars without doors and Legos I decided on wheels. Like… There's a lot of each but every hot wheel is 4 wheels to 0 doors. Every semi is 16 wheels to 3 doors. And let's not get into cheese wheels. — Andrew Valorson (@AndrewValorson) March 6, 2022

Trucks like this have 18 wheels plus a steering wheel and somewhere around 2-6 doors. And there are A LOT of those out there. pic.twitter.com/RWcKdXBQzB — Lis P (@katakombe) March 7, 2022

Who is voting doors??? There’s wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It’s definitely wheels. — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) March 5, 2022

Not to mention replacements, which F1 and Nascar make even more complicated.

If it hurts to think about, you’re doing it right. The human mind is pretty bad at conceptualizing large amounts, especially infinity.

Advertisement:

If you have any doubts about this, consider the riddle posed by mathematician David Hibert in 1924.

Imagine a hotel that has an infinite number of rooms, and all of them are occupied. A bus arrives one day with a new guest. If the hotel is fully occupied, how can they accommodate this person?

Logically you would take each guest that was staying at the hotel and move them to the next room. So if there is a guest in room 1, they get moved to 2, and the guest in room 2 gets moved to 3, and so on and so forth.

If 10 guests show up, you shift everyone down 10 rooms.

But what if the bus that arrives contains an infinite number of passengers? What would you do then?

Research suggests that we’re bad at contemplating numbers of this size because we can only conceptualize what we can sense with our five senses, and in terms of survival, we don’t really need to know the rest.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to posit a theory!

So what do you think? Doors or wheels?