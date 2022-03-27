Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar winners

Boston.com Today
Get news delivered to your inbox each morning.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
Best picture: “CODA”
Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan
Costume design: “Cruella”
Original screenplay: “Belfast”
Adapted screenplay: “CODA”
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose
Cinematography: “Dune”
Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best animated feature: “Encanto”
Sound: “Dune”
Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”
Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”
Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”
Music (original score): “Dune”
Film editing: “Dune”
Production design: “Dune”
Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Get news delivered to your inbox each morning.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.