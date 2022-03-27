Entertainment Photos: Scenes from the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Simu Liu, and others strut their stuff at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood before the ceremony.

‘Tis the season…Oscars season. Actors, editors, directors, writers, and designers, and more flock to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater to attend the annual ceremony to find our whether they’ll go from Oscar nominee to Academy Award winner.

Here’s what they looked like doing it.

Zendaya on the red carpet at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Emilia Jones, who played Ruby Rossi in CODA, attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet at the 94th Oscars.

Simu Liu, who portrays Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe, attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch gazes at his wife, Sophie Hunter. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

US tennis player-producers Venus (left) and Serena Williams attend the 94th Oscars. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Oscars. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Oscars. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images