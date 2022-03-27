Entertainment Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor Oscar for Gloucester-based film ‘CODA’ Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before “CODA,” but he was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

He beat out fellow nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.