Foo Fighters will not play Boston Calling following death of Taylor Hawkins The festival says it will "announce a new headliner soon." Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters.

Following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at age 50, the band announced on Tuesday that it would cancel all of its upcoming tour dates, including a planned headlining performance at Boston Calling 2022.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band posted on social media. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

In a statement emailed to Boston.com and later posted online, a spokesman for Boston Calling confirmed that the band would not be playing this year’s festival, set to run from May 27-29, 2022.

“Following the loss of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming shows, including headlining at Boston Calling,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to the band, Taylor Hawkins’ loved ones & fans around the world. We will announce a new headliner soon.”

Foo Fighters were originally slated to headline Boston Calling 2020 alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine before the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Days before the 2022 lineup was set to be unveiled, Boston Calling announced that Rage Against the Machine would no longer be headlining the festival after the hard rock band canceled the first half of its US tour. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, meanwhile, no longer have a tour schedule that matches the timing of Boston Calling, and will instead play in Boston at Fenway Park in September.

As of now, the current headliners for Boston Calling 2022 are Metallica and The Strokes. Other top-billed acts set to perform include electronica group Rüfüs Du Sol, alt-rockers Weezer, sibling rock trio HAIM, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, indie rock group Glass Animals, Aussie prog rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 2000s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, Connecticut jam band Goose, hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, and rock group Modest Mouse.