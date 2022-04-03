Entertainment Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and others walk the Grammys red carpet From EDM to pop to rock to folk to bluegrass, the Grammys are underway. Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans of ABBA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jon Batiste alike are tuning into 2022’s 64th Grammy Awards to see if their favorite music artists will come home with the gilded gramophone.

But how did they look on the red carpet pre-dating their acceptance speeches or chagrined claps for the camera.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Marshmello, nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand in a sheer Atelier Versace dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

US singer/songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Chino Moreno (R) and members of Deftones arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

(L-R) Nathan Followill, Caleb Followill, Matthew Followill, and Jared Followill of Kings of Leon attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

US singer Halsey arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

South African comedian Trevor Noah arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images