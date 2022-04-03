Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and others walk the Grammys red carpet
From EDM to pop to rock to folk to bluegrass, the Grammys are underway.
Fans of ABBA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jon Batiste alike are tuning into 2022’s 64th Grammy Awards to see if their favorite music artists will come home with the gilded gramophone.
But how did they look on the red carpet pre-dating their acceptance speeches or chagrined claps for the camera.
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.