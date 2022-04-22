Entertainment Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite for Michael Jordan movie The film will tell the story of the Nike executive who signed Jordan to the deal that changed the sports world. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Filippo Monteforte/AP

It took more than two decades for “Good Will Hunting” duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to write a second film together, reuniting for 2021’s “The Last Duel.”

This time, the Cambridge duo won’t wait as long.

Affleck and Damon are teaming up to write an unnamed film based on former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal and permanently altered the sports marketing world, per multiple trade publications.

Affleck will direct the film and play Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Damon will play Vaccaro. Besides reuniting Damon and Affleck as screenwriters, the project will also mark the first time that Affleck has directed Damon in a movie.

Damon is currently filming a role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a biopic about the theoretical physicist who helped America develop nuclear weapons. Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Damon plays Manhattan Project engineer Leslie Groves Jr.

Affleck, meanwhile, recently wrapped production on Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic,” a mystery/thriller about a detective investigating his missing daughter and a secret government program.

Both actors have roles in upcoming superhero films as well, with Damon making an appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022) and Affleck reprising his rule as Batman/Bruce Wayne for “The Flash” (June 23, 2023).