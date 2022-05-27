Entertainment Boston Calling 2022: Live updates from the festival All of the latest photos, videos, and stories from Boston's biggest music festival. Boston Calling 2022 will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex May 27-29. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

After a three-year wait, concert-goers are headed back to the Harvard Athletic Complex for Boston Calling 2022 this weekend. More than 50 artists will perform at the three-day festival, including headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, and Metallica.

Boston.com staff will be on-site all weekend, providing the latest news from the festival. We’ll have updates on the performances, the food, the fashion, and everything else that happens over the next three days.

Boston Calling 2022 kicks off in style

7:08 p.m., Friday

Haim has been playing their hits, from “The Wire” to “Gasoline.” As a cheering crowd danced along to their tunes, the sisters declared their love for the City of Boston. One fan, Bethany K. from Boston, told us about her excitement for the band and for a following act, Avril Lavigne, to appear at 7:40 p.m.

“I’ve never seen them. They rock really hard, and they’re three amazing women who completely dominate their space. I’m really happy to see them today, and I’m also excited for Avril,” said Bethany. “It’s amazing to see her come back and be just as popular, just as good. I don’t know much of her new stuff, but I love her as an artist. I appreciate the hell out of her. … It’s great to see some throwback artists.”

5:50 p.m., Friday

After a three-year absence, Boston Calling made its triumphant return to the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday.

By around 4 p.m., crowds were larger than they had been at 4 p.m. during the first day of the 2019 festival. Whether it was due to flexible remote work schedules, the draw of early-afternoon acts (including The Struts, Mob Rich, and Paris Texas), or a combination of both was unclear. What was clear is that fans were more than ready for the return of Boston Calling.

Feels good to be back. pic.twitter.com/b7bcThZJwe — Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 27, 2022

My little guy made a "Nine Inch Nail" out of his hotdog wrapper to symbolize what he CANNOT WAIT to see and hear #BostonCalling ♥️♥️♥️🤘🧑‍🎤 https://t.co/XEvOI28455 pic.twitter.com/n5oo9nzZof — Greg M. Epstein (@gregmepstein) May 27, 2022

Afternoon set for @cheaptrick at #BostonCalling nice to have festival back after 2 years off pic.twitter.com/hhABZSlall — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) May 27, 2022

Thursday

Given that it’s been three whole years since the last Boston Calling, both first-time attendees and Boston Calling veterans alike may need a refresher on the ins and outs of the annual festival.

To help you get the most out of your Boston Calling 2022 experience, we’ve put together a guide to what you should know before attending the festival this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Click here to find more info on some of the best artists to see, the best food at Boston Calling 2022, rules on what not to bring to the festival, transportation logistics, COVID-19 rules, and more.

Thursday

The time between Boston Calling 2019 and this year’s edition was an eventful one for the festival, which is owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE). The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled any chance of holding an event in both 2020 and 2021, which led to approximately $10.6 million in lost revenue for the company in 2020 alone, according to earnings reports.

Even when live music did begin to pick up again, the festival faced the added difficulty of replacing all three of its original headliners, scrambling to find suitable replacements on a short timeline.

In spite of all of that, the festival returns this weekend, complete with 50-plus artists, new headliners, a robust food lineup, and plenty of local acts.

Read more to see the full timeline of events that led to Boston Calling 2022.

Thursday

Boston Calling 2022 will have its largest number of local acts ever, featuring 20 artists with ties to New England.

We wanted to introduce you to the local lineup, many of whom are based in Boston. Twelve will be performing on the new Tivoli Audio Orange Stage, and all of the local musicians will be playing Boston Calling for the first time.

There’s Oompa, a Roxbury-born rapper who got her start as a slam poet, and there’s Miranda Rae, an R&B singer born in Cambridge. There’s the Boston indie rock duo Aaron and the Lord, and alt-rock band Paper Tigers.

Click here to check out our guide to all the local New England bands playing Boston Calling 2022.

Thursday

After looking at the Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup, one thing’s for sure: No one at the festival is going hungry on Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 30 local restaurants, food trucks, and eateries will be serving up a variety of cuisines at this year’s festival, which returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 27-29.

Many holdovers from previous festivals (and 2020’s postponed fest) will take part, including Tasty Burger, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, and Chicken and Rice Guys. In addition, 10 restaurants will be making their festival debut, including Greek eatery GreCo and Jewish delicatessen Mamaleh’s.

Craving a fried chicken sandwich? Head to Walloons. Looking for tacos? Try El Pelon Taqueria. Want some quintessential New England cuisine? Lobster Proper will have a variety of lobster rolls.

Click here to check out the full Boston Calling 2022 food and drink lineup.

