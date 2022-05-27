Entertainment The Strokes cancel Boston Calling set due to positive COVID test Nine Inch Nails, already scheduled to perform a headlining set on Friday night, will perform a second set on Saturday. The Strokes will no longer play Boston Calling 2022 due to a positive COVID case. Boston Calling

The Strokes, who were set to perform a headlining set on Saturday night at Boston Calling 2022, will no longer appear at the festival due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Instead of The Strokes, Friday’s headliner, Nine Inch Nails, will perform a second headlining set on Saturday night.

“Due to a positive COVID case in The Strokes, who were scheduled to headline on Saturday, May 28th, the band will no longer be able to perform at the Festival,” the festival wrote in a press release Friday night. “Tonight’s headliner, Nine Inch Nails, will headline a second set on Saturday, May 28th in place of The Strokes, and we are enormously grateful to them for stepping in for what is sure to be another electrifying performance at Boston Calling. “

The Strokes being unable to perform is an unfortunate development for Boston Calling, which already had to replace all three of its original headliners from the Boston Calling 2020 festival.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, originally set to perform at Boston Calling 2020, had to back out, and are instead set to play a concert on Sept. 10 at Fenway Park. Rage Against the Machine, who were confirmed as a headliner in late 2021, had to back out in January 2022. And Foo Fighters, the third original headliner, had to cancel their appearance due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Along with the two headlining sets from Nine Inch Nails, Metallica will perform a headlining set on Sunday as scheduled.