Entertainment Chris Evans slipped into a Boston accent on the red carpet, and fans are loving it With just six seconds of Boston accent, the Sudbury native set social media ablaze. Chris Evans attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's feature film "Lightyear" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 08, 2022. The film opens in U.S. theaters on June 17, 2022. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Surveys are divided on whether the Boston accent is the most annoying accent in America or one of the sexiest accents in the country. But when Chris Evans briefly slipped into a Boston accent during a red carpet interview, the Internet landed firmly in the latter camp.

During an interview with “Access Hollywood” about his voice work in the upcoming “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear,” the Boston-born and Sudbury-raised actor started bantering with the correspondent about his facial hair.

“What do you prefer, mustache or no mustache?” Evans asked the interviewer. “Be honest!”

That six-second clip, in which Evans oh-so-briefly slides into a Boston accent, was enough to set the Internet aflame.

“This is the first time I have been actively attracted to Chris Evans, rather than merely acknowledging his good looks,” wrote one Twitter user. “Is it the Boston? It’s totally the Boston, isn’t it?”

“Chris Evans proving once and for all what I’ve said my whole life: Boston accents are both absolute garbage and hot as hell,” wrote another.

As the clip was posted and re-posted by stan accounts across Twitter, the love-fest for Evans’ Boston accent grew (and continues to grow) by the second: “Don’t mind me, I’ll just listen to this on repeat“; “Hearing his Boston accent just makes me want him even more“; “I will need him to never stop talking to me“.

To all of the Evans fans reading this who have just now discovered the majesty of a Boston accent: Welcome! Please enjoy this clip of Chris Evans and a few of our other favorite local thespians talking about “smaht pahk” that should keep you busy for the rest of the weekend.