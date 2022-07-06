Entertainment Sony-Marvel movie ‘Madame Web’ begins filming in Boston this month, and it needs extras Another superhero movie is coming to Massachusetts. Emma Roberts, Dakota Johnson, and Sydney Sweeney will star in Sony's superhero movie "Madame Web," which begins filming in the Boston area July 11. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Massachusetts is about to get another taste of Marvel superhero movies: Sony’s “Spider-Man” spin-off “Madame Web,” which stars Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”), will begin filming in the Boston area this month.

“Madame Web,” which is being produced under the working title “Claire,” is set to begin filming on July 11 and continue into September, according to a source familiar with the production.

Though little is known about specific filming locations, The Patriot Ledger reported that the “Madame Web” will shoot scenes in the Hangout, a 33,000-square-foot former fighter-jet hangar that has been used in recent blockbusters like “Free Guy” and “Don’t Look Up,” as well as other movies filmed in Massachusetts like “Patriots Day,” “Stronger,” and “Ghostbusters”.

“Madame Web” is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which runs in conjunction with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features films like “Venom,” “Morbius,” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter.” The recent “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger was a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, while the other aforementioned films are handled exclusively by Sony.

Johnson will play the titular Madame Web, who in the Spider-Man comics was a blind clairvoyant woman who lived in a complex life-support system resembling a spider web. Along with Johnson, “Madame Web” will star Emma Roberts (“We’re The Millers”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Isabela Merced (“Transformers: The Last Knight”), and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”), according to Deadline.

Kendall Cooper Casting, which posted a casting notice for “Claire” in early June, is seeking extras “of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes” local to the Boston area for the film.

Boston-area residents hoping to be cast as extras must fill out a full application that includes two recent headshots, and must be able to commit to one to two days of work lasting 12+ hours.

In addition, the casting company is seeking cars from the year 2003 or earlier for use in the film. Michael Indelicato, a local film professional who works primarily as a driver, posted a request on Facebook in June to rent a 2000-2003 Dodge Viper for use in the film — for $1,000 a day “plus a brand new set of tires.”

“Madame Web” won’t be the first superhero film to shoot in the Boston area. Marvel’s upcoming sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” visited Worcester and Cambridge to film scenes last summer.

“Madame Web” is tentatively slated to be released July 7, 2023.