A Disney+ Halloween movie slated to film in Mass. is on hold

First, Disney+ decided to film “Hocus Pocus 2” in Rhode Island instead of Massachusetts. Now, a second Disney+ Halloween movie that was supposed to begin filming in the Bay State next month is on hold.

The untitled project was slated to begin shooting in Norwood and Dedham in August. But according to statements from town officials, scheduling conflicts with the film’s cast have put the planned Halloween movie on hold.

“We are saddened to inform the community that the Disney Halloween-themed movie has been delayed and will not film in town next month as planned,” Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco said in a press release. “We were looking forward to welcoming the production team to Norwood and for audiences across the world to be able to see all our town has to offer through this film.”

According to Patch, location manager Kyle “Snappy” Oliver described the film in a June public hearing with Norwood town officials as “a fun, kid-oriented, spooky” Halloween movie that Oliver said could help turn Norwood into a tourist destination.

“The only problem with that is that we might end up starting an urban legend for you,” Oliver said. “Maybe you’ll have a little rivalry with Salem.”

For now, it appears that dream of tourism revenue is on hold, though Dedham Public Information Officer Amanda Smith told Patch that she was “hopeful that the company will return” once its scheduling issues are resolved.

A Disney+ representative did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

Even with the suspension of the Disney+ project, 2022 has been a big year for the Massachusetts film industry. The Sony-Marvel superhero movie “Madame Web” began production Monday, with Dakota Johnson “(Fifty Shades of Grey”) playing the titular character first introduced in the “Spider-Man” comics.

Several other star-studded productions have already spent time filming in the Bay State this year, including the Zendaya tennis drama “Challengers,” the Bradley Cooper biopic “Maestro,” the Tommy Lee Jones crime drama “Finestkind,” the Lisa Kudrow ensemble comedy “The Parenting,” and the Keira Knightley historical drama “Boston Strangler.”