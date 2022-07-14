Entertainment Tom Brady is reuniting with former Patriots players in his new movie "80 for Brady" is slated to hit theaters in 2023. Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in 2019. Jim Davis /Globe Staff

Tom Brady is bringing back some of his favorite Patriots targets to the big screen in 2023.

Paramount’s upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” tells the story of four lifelong Brady fans, played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, who road-trip to Super Bowl LI in the hopes of watching him take down the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady, who executive produced the film through his company 199 Productions, will play himself in the film. In a Variety cover story published Thursday, Brady revealed that a trio of former Patriots — Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola — would be joining him in cameo roles.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady said. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Gronkowski, Edelman, and Amendola were all part of the 2016 Patriots team that defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime comeback. According to Brady, the “80 for Brady” costume team kept “everything as authentic as possible,” and Edelman even grew back his beard for filming.

“80 for Brady” will represent a reunion for Brady, Gronkowski, and Edelman in more ways than one: All three of the ex-Pats also appeared in cameo roles in the 2015 “Entourage” movie.

“80 for Brady” is slated to hit theaters in 2023.