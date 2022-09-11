Entertainment Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys The live ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. Kenan Thompson is set to host the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TV’s biggest night is set for Monday, September 12th.

The Emmy Awards are back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies, honoring a swath of shows across networks and streaming services.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s ceremony, including how and when to watch.

How can I watch the 2022 Emmys?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live on NBC and streaming for free on the network’s service Peacock. The roughly three-hour ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

The Emmys usually take place on a Sunday, but the return of the NFL bumped the awards a day in NBC’s lineup.

What can I expect from the ceremony?

First-time host Kenan Thompson will perform live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Monday’s broadcast will show 25 key categories, including honors for the best actor, actress, comedy, and drama. The Emmys give out 118 awards in total, with the rest doled out in the un-televised Creative Arts Emmys.

What shows are nominated for this year’s Emmys?

From Succession to Squid Game, 2022 was a big year for drama series. This year’s batch of nominees includes Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, and the final season of Ozark.

In the comedy category, established favorites like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Curb Your Enthusiasm are duking it out with newcomers Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary.

Limited series, a category that has risen from obscurity in recent years, is also highly contested. The White Lotus leads the pack ahead of shows like The Dropout and Pam and Tommy.

There are several actors vying to be repeat victors in the acting categories, such as Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso, Zendaya of Euphoria, and Jean Smart of Hacks. Fresh faces include Jung Ho-yeon of Squid Game and Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary.

Who decides the Emmy winners?

Over 17,000 voting members of the TV academy decide nominees and winners in 14 categories, including drama, comedy, and limited series.

Individual areas of achievement, such as acting, directing, and writing, are determined by peer groups of Hollywood insiders.