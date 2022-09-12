Entertainment Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022 All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. An image from the 2022 season premiere of "NCIS." Robert Voets/CBS

This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season.

Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall TV Day by watching dozens of commercials for shows they have never seen, punctuating the time-honored ceremony with comments like “Wait, that show’s been on for nine seasons?!?” and “So that’s what Susan Sarandon has been up to!”

Jokes aside, the 2022 fall TV calendar is proof of both shifting viewer preferences and studios’ commitment to streaming platforms. “Dancing With The Stars,” a staple in ABC’s lineup since 2005, will air its 31st season on Disney+ instead of its broadcast station. “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” a spinoff of the CBS procedural that aired from 2005 to 2020, is debuting on Paramount+.

Advertisement:

Following its massive merger, the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery is prioritizing inexpensive reality programming, with most of its shrinking scripted TV budget going toward established hit HBO shows. As a result, cable channels owned by the conglomerate that once had robust scripted offerings, such as Comedy Central and TNT, now almost exclusively air reruns of “The Office” or the latest Marvel movies.

Despite these changes and the continuing shift away from the traditional television model of 24-episode seasons airing from September to May, there is plenty to be excited about for the 2022 fall TV season. Viewer favorites like “NCIS” and “Young Sheldon” are back, as is the cable juggernaut “Yellowstone.” Stalwarts like “The Simpsons” and “48 Hours” are still around more than three decades after their debut, as is “Jeopardy!” which will expand its offerings with new primetime specials and tournaments this season.

Here is a full list of the premiere dates for every TV show and streaming series coming in fall 2022.

Note: Any show that we’ve previously recommended in our weekly What to Watch guides will be marked with a popcorn emoji. 🍿

September 15:

Atlanta (FX, Season 4; final season) 🍿

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 20)

The Light in the Hall (AMC+, new series)

Vampire Academy (Peacock, new series)

Advertisement:

September 16:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Los Espookys (HBO, Season 2) 🍿

My Dream Quinceañera (Paramount+, new series)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, new series)

September 17:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 35)

September 18:

Halloween Wars (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 12)

SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 6)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS, new series)

September 19:

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6)

Best in Dough (Hulu, new series)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 4)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 2)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+, Season 31)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, Season 2)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 14)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2)

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 51)

Quantum Leap (NBC, new series)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Discovery, Season 3)

The Voice (NBC, Season 22)

September 20:

FBI (CBS, Season 5)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5)

Reboot (Hulu, new series)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6)

September 21:

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2) 🍿

Andor (Disney+, new series)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 34) 🍿

Big Sky (ABC, Season 3)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10)

The Conners (ABC, Season 5)

Firebuds (Disney Junior, new series)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 10)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3)

Lego Masters (Fox, Season 2)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 7)

Survivor (CBS, Season 43) 🍿

Advertisement:

September 22:

The Hype (HBO Max, Season 2)

The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 2)

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix, new series)

September 23:

20/20 (ABC, Season 45)

Gold Rush (Discovery, Season 13)

Haunted Scotland (Discovery+, new series)

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 14)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (HBO Max, new series)

September 24:

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Season 12) 🍿

September 25:

Big Brother (CBS, Season 24)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 13) 🍿

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, new series) 🍿

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 3)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 7)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 20)

The Great North (Fox, Season 3)

Masterpiece: Van Der Valk (PBS, Season 2)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 3)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 5)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 33)

September 26:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS, Season 36)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network/Discovery+, Season )

September 27:

American Greed (CNBC, Season 16)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 8)

Bobby’s Triple Threat (Food Network/Discovery+, new series)

La Brea (NBC, Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu, new series)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, new series)

September 28:

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu, Season 2)

Hostages (HBO/HBO Max, new series)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+, Season 2)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Season 3)

September 29:

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock, Season 4)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2) 🍿

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, new series)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6)

Zatima (BET+, new series)

Advertisement:

September 30:

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new series)

Entergalactic (Netflix, new series)

Get Rolling with Otis (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Queer for Fear (Shudder, new series)

Ramy (Hulu, Season 3) 🍿

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV+, Season 2)

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Season 50)

October 1:

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 2)

We Bought a Funeral Home (Discovery+, new series)

October 2:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC, new series)

Coroner (The CW, Season 4)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 3)

East New York (CBS, new series)

Family Law (The CW, new series)

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new series)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 11C; final season)

October 3:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6)

October 4:

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS, new series)

October 5:

Chucky (Syfy, Season 2)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3)

Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 7)

The Real Love Boat (CBS, new series)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, new series)

October 6:

A Friend of the Family (Peacock, new series)

Alaska Daily (ABC, new drama series)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 18)

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (HBO Max, Season 3)

Station 19 (ABC, Season 5)

Walker (The CW, Season 3)

Walker: Independence (The CW, new series)

October 7:

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13)

Fire Country (CBS, new series)

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+, Season 2)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+, Season 2)

The Midnight Club (Netflix, new series)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, Season 2)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6)

Advertisement:

October 9:

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2)

Let the Right One In (Showtime, new series)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 7)|

October 10:

All American (The CW, Season 6)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Netflix, new series)

October 11:

Professionals (The CW, new series)

The Winchesters (The CW, new series)

October 12:

Big Shot (Disney+, Season 2)

October 14:

High School (Amazon Freevee, new series)

Martha Garden (Roku Channel, new series)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9)

Shantaram (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19)

October 16:

Masterpiece: Annika (PBS, new series)

Masterpiece: Magpie Murders (PBS, new series)

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS, Season 2)

October 17:

The Vow (HBO, Season 2)

October 19:

Documentary Now! (IFC, Season 4) 🍿

October 20:

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock, Season 2)

V/H/S/99 (Shudder/AMC+, new series)

October 21:

Acapulco (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 2)

The Peripheral (Prime Video, new series)

October 22:

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, new series)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3)

October 25:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix, new series)

October 26:

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+, Season 2)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC, Season 4)

Tales of the Jedi (Disney+, new series)

Advertisement:

October 27:

True Crime Story: Indefensible (Sundance TV/AMC+, Season 2)

October 28:

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 6) 🍿

Milk Street’s Cooking School (Roku Channel, new series)

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe (Roku Channel, new series)

Urban Legend (Travel Channel/Discovery+, new series)

October TBA

The White Lotus (HBO, Season 2) 🍿

November 1:

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo, new docuseries)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Food Network/Discovery+, Season 2)

November 3:

Blockbuster (Netflix, new series)

The Capture (Peacock, Season 2)

Hip Hop Homicides (WEtv/AllBlk, new series)

Kold X Windy (WEtv/AllBlk, new series)

The Suspect (Sundance Now/AMC+, new series)

November 4:

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, new series)

Manifest (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Slumberkins (Apple TV+, new series)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3)

November 6:

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz, new series)

Mood (BBC America/AMC+, new series)

November 9:

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO, Season 2)

November 10:

The Calling (Peacock, new series)

November 11:

Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+, new series)

The English (Prime Video, new series)

November 13:

Tulsa King (Paramount+, new series)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5) 🍿

November 14:

Teletubbies (Netflix, new series)

November 16:

Martha Cooks (Roku Channel, new series)

November 18:

Emeril Cooks (Roku Channel, new series)

Interrupted Chicken (Apple TV+, new series)

Martha Holidays (Roku Channel, new series)

November 20:

The L Word: Gen Q (Showtime, Season 3)

November 22:

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu, new series)

November 23:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock, new series)

Advertisement:

November 27:

Krapopolis (Fox, new series)

November 30:

Irreverent (Peacock, new series)

Willow (Disney+, new series)

November TBA:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 5) 🍿

Gangs of London (AMC/AMC+, Season 2)

December 16:

Paradise PD (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

December 22:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock, new drama limited series)

December TBA:

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix, new series)

Fall TBA:

American Horror Story (FX, Season 11) 🍿

Animaniacs (Hulu, Season 4)

Black Widow Murders (Oxygen, new series)

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (Epix, new series)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+, new series)

Dear Mama (FX, new series)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max, Season 4)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new series)

The Last Witness: Watergate (CNN, new series)

Magic the Gathering (Netflix, new series)

Mammals (Prime Video, new series)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Rogue Heroes (Epix, new series)

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge (Oxygen, new series)

Sleeping with Death (Oxygen, new series)

UFOs (CNN, new series)