Entertainment Photo: All the looks from the Emmys red carpet Zendaya, Jung Ho-yeon, Andrew Garfield, and others arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles before the ceremony.

The 74th Primetime Emmys are finally here.

Stars of the small screen arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles Monday night to find out if they will receive the Television Academy’s honor. Here’s all the looks from the Emmys’ gold carpet.

“Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Emmy winner Zendaya waves to fans. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Ted Lasso” actors Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein share a laugh on the red carpet. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Both are nominated for Only Murders in the Building. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried poses on the gold carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmys host Kenan Thompson arrives at the 74th Emmys. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” AKA Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the Emmys. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae hits the carpet. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson at the Emmys. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sandra Oh wears purple to the Emmys. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

A double nominee for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” Sydney Sweeney poses on the gold carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elle Fanning, nominated for her performance in “The Great,” arrives at the Emmys. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jeremy Strong arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham poses for reporters on the Emmys carpet. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Linney arrives at the Emmys carpet. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Emmy winner Jean Smart arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress Kaitlyn Dever wears red to the 74th Emmys. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

“Succession’s” Cousin Greg Nicholas Braun wears an all-white ensemble to the 74th Emmys. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Nominated for her performance as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy,” Lily James arrives on the carpet. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Yellowjackets” actress Samantha Hanratty hits the carpet in a green gown. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose twirls for the cameras. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Actress Laverne Cox strikes a pose at the Emmys. Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images