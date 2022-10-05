Here’s who is most likely to be the next James Bond, according to betting outlets

Newsletter Signup
As the James Bond franchise hits 60, speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as the titular character is only growing.
Oct. 5 marked the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond film, “Dr. No,” which starred Scottish actor Sean Connery.
In honor of the occasion, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have been answering eager reporters’ questions about the future of the franchise.
The pair has repeatedly told reporters they are focusing on figuring out where they want to take the James Bond story right now, and that will guide their decision on who’ll be the next Bond. They even told Variety that a decision on who will be next is years away.
And it is no doubt a big decision. Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan once pointed out that more people have walked on the moon than played Bond.
But Broccoli and Wilson have let slip some broad qualifications and considerations for choosing the new actor.
Deadline reported over the weekend that Wilson said the new actor would likely be in his 30s.
“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something,” he said.
Reuters reported that the producers are looking for a skilled actor who can pull off dramatic scenes.
“We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts,” Wilson said.
Variety reported that the producers see a new actor as more than just a fresh face for the character.
“That’s why, when people go, ‘Oh, who are you going to get?’ it’s not just about casting an actor for a film. It’s about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?’” Broccoli said. “And then, once we figure that out, who’s the right person for that particular reinvention?”
The Hollywood Reporter wrote last month that the producers said the choice of actor for Bond will be influenced by the new challenges the character will face.
“We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about ‘What is the world afraid of?’ We start by thinking about, ‘Who’s the Bond villain?’ We try to focus on that as the sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond’s emotional life, and what he’ll be facing personally that he hasn’t had to deal with before,” Broccoli said.
While betting sites and sportsbooks can’t agree on a singular frontrunner, they do agree on who the top picks will likely be.
The three actors that have claimed the top spots from several betting outlets are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Rege-Jean Page.
Henry Cavill is known for his recurring role as Superman in DC Comics movies, as well as his starring role in Netflix’s “The Witcher” as Geralt, the white wolf.
Tom Hardy shot to fame after headlining in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” as Bane, the villain of the film. He’s also known for his portrayal of Spider-Man villain Venom and his portrayal of the title character in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
Rege-Jean Page is not as well known as the first two, but he made a splash in Hollywood in 2020 when he starred in the first season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”
But these three are far from the only actors betting outlets believe have a shot at becoming the next James Bond.
“Luther” star Idris Elba
Pop artist-turned-actor Harry Styles
Tom Holland, who is known for playing the latest version of Spider-Man
“Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy
Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is known for starring in 2013’s “12 Years a Slave”
“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden
Michael Fassbender, who is known for portraying young Magneto in the latest X-Men films
Tom Hopper, who is known for work in Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy”
“Outlander” star Sam Heughan
Aidan Turner, who is known for portraying a dwarf in “The Hobbit” series
James Norton, who is known for his work in 2019’s “Little Women”
Jack Lowden, who is known for his work in 2017’s “Dunkirk”
Lashana Lynch, who starred in the last James Bond film, “No Time to Die”
Callum Turner, who is known for his work in Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma”
Jamie Bell, who became famous as a teen when he played the title character in 2000’s Billy Elliot
But Boston.com wants to know who would be your pick for the next James Bond.
