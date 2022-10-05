Entertainment Here’s who is most likely to be the next James Bond, according to betting outlets Tell us who you think should be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time to Die." Nicola Dove/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

As the James Bond franchise hits 60, speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as the titular character is only growing.

Oct. 5 marked the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond film, “Dr. No,” which starred Scottish actor Sean Connery.

In honor of the occasion, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have been answering eager reporters’ questions about the future of the franchise.

The pair has repeatedly told reporters they are focusing on figuring out where they want to take the James Bond story right now, and that will guide their decision on who’ll be the next Bond. They even told Variety that a decision on who will be next is years away.

And it is no doubt a big decision. Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan once pointed out that more people have walked on the moon than played Bond.

But Broccoli and Wilson have let slip some broad qualifications and considerations for choosing the new actor.

What the producers are thinking about

Deadline reported over the weekend that Wilson said the new actor would likely be in his 30s.

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something,” he said.

Reuters reported that the producers are looking for a skilled actor who can pull off dramatic scenes.

“We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts,” Wilson said.

Variety reported that the producers see a new actor as more than just a fresh face for the character.

“That’s why, when people go, ‘Oh, who are you going to get?’ it’s not just about casting an actor for a film. It’s about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?’” Broccoli said. “And then, once we figure that out, who’s the right person for that particular reinvention?”

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last month that the producers said the choice of actor for Bond will be influenced by the new challenges the character will face.

“We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about ‘What is the world afraid of?’ We start by thinking about, ‘Who’s the Bond villain?’ We try to focus on that as the sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond’s emotional life, and what he’ll be facing personally that he hasn’t had to deal with before,” Broccoli said.

So who will it be?

While betting sites and sportsbooks can’t agree on a singular frontrunner, they do agree on who the top picks will likely be.

The three actors that have claimed the top spots from several betting outlets are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Rege-Jean Page.

Henry Cavill is known for his recurring role as Superman in DC Comics movies, as well as his starring role in Netflix’s “The Witcher” as Geralt, the white wolf.

Actor Henry Cavill poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of The Witcher, at a central London cinema, Monday, Dec 16, 2019. – (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Tom Hardy shot to fame after headlining in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” as Bane, the villain of the film. He’s also known for his portrayal of Spider-Man villain Venom and his portrayal of the title character in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Tom Hardy poses for photographers during a photo call for his film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, ahead of a screening at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. – (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Rege-Jean Page is not as well known as the first two, but he made a splash in Hollywood in 2020 when he starred in the first season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

British actor Rege-Jean Page arrives on September 5, 2022 for the screening of the film “The Banshees of Inisherin” presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. – (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

But these three are far from the only actors betting outlets believe have a shot at becoming the next James Bond.

Other people betting outlets have identified as top picks:

“Luther” star Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the “BEAST” UK Special Screening at Hackney Picturehouse on August 24, 2022 in London, England. – (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Pop artist-turned-actor Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. – (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tom Holland, who is known for playing the latest version of Spider-Man

This June 26, 2019 file photo shows Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in Los Angeles. – (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

“Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television show “Peaky Blinders” at BUILD Studio in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. – (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is known for starring in 2013’s “12 Years a Slave”

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends “The Woman King” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 03, 2022 in London, England. – (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden

Actor Richard Madden poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘1917’, in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. – (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Michael Fassbender, who is known for portraying young Magneto in the latest X-Men films

German-born Irish actor Michael Fassbender arrives for the screening of the film “Holy Spider” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2022. – (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Hopper, who is known for work in Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy”

Tom Hopper attends the Umbrella Academy S3 Netflix Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. – (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan

This March 10, 2020 file photo shows Sam Heughan at the LA premiere of “Bloodshot,” in Los Angeles. – (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Aidan Turner, who is known for portraying a dwarf in “The Hobbit” series

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in the PBS series POLDARK, SEASON 5 ON MASTERPIECE. – MASTERPIECE

James Norton, who is known for his work in 2019’s “Little Women”

Actor James Norton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Nowhere Special’ during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. – (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jack Lowden, who is known for his work in 2017’s “Dunkirk”

Jack Lowden attends the photocall for the Chopard Trophy during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Martinez Hotel on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. – (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch, who starred in the last James Bond film, “No Time to Die”

Lashana Lynch attends the BFI London Film Festival Opening Night Gala and World Premiere of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical”, during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall on October 05, 2022 in London, England. – (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Callum Turner, who is known for his work in Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma”

Callum Turner as Shaun Emery – (Photo by: BBC/Heyday Films/Nick Wall)

Jamie Bell, who became famous as a teen when he played the title character in 2000’s Billy Elliot

Actor Jamie Bell poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences new members reception in central London, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. – (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

But Boston.com wants to know who would be your pick for the next James Bond.

