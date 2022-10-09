Entertainment SNL emphasizes recent scandals surrounding Kanye West, Herschel Walker Last night’s episode jumped straight into discussing some of the week’s biggest news headlines with a game show format skit called "So You Think You Won’t Snap." Devon Walker, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “So You Think You Won’t Snap Cold Open” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its second episode of the season, hosted by Brendan Gleeson with musical guest Willow.

SNL has struggled with high cast turnover this season, including the departures of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, and had a quiet season opener last weekend.

“So You Think You Won’t Snap”

Last night’s episode jumped straight into discussing some of the week’s biggest news headlines with a game show format skit called “So You Think You Won’t Snap.” Host Bowen Yang read contestants (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Keenan Thompson, and Devon Walker) bits of news to see how long it would take for them to “snap.”

Cast members took on bits of news like Kanye West’s fashion week appearance, Herschel Walker’s supporting a total abortion ban before being accused of urging an ex-partner to have two abortions, and the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer. Fineman “snaps” after being told Mario is voiced by Chris Pratt in the film — “He’s supposed to be Italian!”

Opening monologue

Brendan Gleeson’s monologue ended with an appearance by Colin Farrell, Gleeson’s co-star in “In Bruges” and the upcoming “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Gleeson is recognizable for his roles in films over the past decades like “Braveheart” and “Harry Potter.” The Irish actor also appears in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

“Try Guys”

The second skit of the night took on the Try Guys scandal — Try Guy Ned Fulmer was let go from the show following news that he cheated on his wife with an associate producer of the show. The news hints at another Boston-based scandal from last month: Ime Udoka’s suspension from the Celtics following an “improper relationship” with a female colleague. The skit poked fun at news media’s tendency to become preoccupied with low-stakes, pop culture news.

“Blonde”

Another skit featured Chloe Fineman as Marilyn Monroe, a nod to “Blonde,” the new drama following the fictionalized life of the iconic actress. Fineman read increasingly brutal and misogynistic fan letters, alluding to criticism that the movie fetishizes Monroe’s suffering.

Willow

Willow performed the songs “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger,” both off her new emo/pop punk-inspired album “COPING MECHANISM.”

“Weekend Update”

Weekend Update saw Colin Jost and Michael Che again take on the Kanye West and Herschel Walker scandals, along with jabs at Dr. Oz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Joe Biden.

“Black Ariel”

Ego Nwodim played “Black Ariel” for a conversation with Jost, in which she quipped, “I don’t call you white Colin to your face.” Season newcomer Marcello Hernandez had a moment in the spotlight when he came out to discuss the MLB playoffs. “New guy, Marcello Hernandez, on Update, he has the ‘It’ factor. I don’t know baseball, but I couldn’t stop watching him,” former cast member Victoria Walker told Entertainment Weekly.

“Blood Oath”

A skit on the show’s back half had Gleeson and Mikey Day making a blood oath as leaders of ancient tribes. Gleeson’s accidental deep gash prompts a classic blood-spraying scene, evoking some classic SNL skits like Dan Aykroyd’s Julia Child bit.